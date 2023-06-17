Wainwright wins No. 198, Goldschmidt homers as the Cardinals beat the Mets 5-3 to stop their slide

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched into the seventh inning for his 198th win, Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals snapped a six-game losing streak by beating the New York Mets 5-3. Jordan Walker also went deep for the Cardinals, who began the day with the worst record in the National League. Brendan Donovan and pinch-hitter Dylan Carlson each had an RBI single as St. Louis won for only the fourth time in 17 games. On a windy afternoon in Queens, Brandon Nimmo launched Wainwright’s first pitch for his ninth career leadoff homer and second in five days. Luis Guillorme had a two-run shot for the fourth-place Mets, who have dropped 10 of 13.

