With punctured hole repaired, U.S. boat returns to sea in around-the-world Ocean Race

The American sailboat in the Ocean Race had the hole in its hull repaired and set off for Italy in an attempt to rejoin the around-the-world competition before it is over. The 11th Hour Racing Team left The Hague, Netherlands, less than 72 hours after it was T-boned by another boat just 17 minutes into the start of the final leg. Its goal is to reach Genoa before the July 1 in-port race that serves as the grand finale of the six-month, 32,000-nautical mile (37,000-mile, 59,000-km) competition. 11th Hour took a two-point lead into the seventh and final leg. Guyot skipper Benjamin Dutreux has admitted the collision was his fault. 11th Hour has requested compensation in the standings from the World Sailing International Jury. The timeline for the decision has not been announced.

