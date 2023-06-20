Lynch holds the Tigers to 1 hit in 7 innings as the struggling Royals win 1-0

DETROIT (AP) — Daniel Lynch allowed one hit over seven innings for his first major league win in almost 11 months, and the struggling Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0. Kansas City had lost 12 of 13. Matt Beaty, making his first start for the Royals, drove in the only run with a sixth-inning double. Aroldis Chapman walked the bases loaded in the eighth, but Spencer Torkelson grounded into an inning-ending force at second. Javier Báez doubled with one out in the ninth for Detroit, but Scott Barlow retired the next two hitters for his eighth save, completing the two-hitter. Lynch had gone 0-9 in 15 starts since beating the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 1 last year. The only hit off him was Andy Ibañez’s single in the fourth.

