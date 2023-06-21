José Mourinho banned by UEFA from 4 European games for verbally abusing referee in stadium garage
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — José Mourinho has been banned from four European games by UEFA for verbally using the Europa League final referee in a stadium garage after Roma lost to Sevilla. Footage circulated after the May 31 final of Mourinho approaching English referee Anthony Taylor in the garage in Budapest. He called Taylor a “disgrace” with an expletive. Roma lost a penalty shootout to Sevilla after a 1-1 draw. It was the Italian club’s last chance to qualify for the Champions League next season. Mourinho is set to serve his ban in the Europa League group stage next season.