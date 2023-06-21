Who’s No. 2? Kupchak says Hornets likely to keep that pick in NBA draft
By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer
The Charlotte Hornets are leaning toward keeping the pivotal No. 2 pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft. General manager Mitch Kupchak says the Hornets are likely to choose between two players, believed to be Alabama wing Brandon Miller or NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson. Kupchak says there’s a “significant separation” in talent among the top three players in the draft. While Kupchak says he anticipates the Hornets will keep the No. 2 pick, he says Charlotte will listen to trade offers up until the final minute. France’s Victor Wembanyama is expected to go No. 1 overall to the San Antonio Spurs.