Facing domestic violence allegations, Von Miller expected to be available to play for Bufffalo this week

(CNN) — Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is expected to be available to play in the team’s next scheduled game on Sunday, according to general manager Brandon Beane.

Last week, Miller turned himself into the Glenn Heights Police Department after an arrest warrant was issued for him.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit from the Dallas Police Department, Miller has been accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

Beane told reporters Wednesday that they are comfortable with Miller being with the team moving forward and will follow the National Football League’s (NFL) lead going forward.

“Listen, you never want anyone in your organization, no matter what organization you’re in, to have an allegation like that,” Beane said.

“That’s a very serious nature and … we’re gonna take every precaution with. Culture and character and all those things are super important. But we also have to remember we have to let the legal process play out. The guy that we’ve known here for a year and a half, that seems out of character.”

Beane said the team has been in “constant communication” with the league and does not anticipate Miller being put on the commissioner’s exempt list.

“We weren’t there. We’re not the investigators,” Beane said. “We had our conversations with Von (Miller) and understood what he believes happened and so, from that standpoint, we can’t get into it.

“It’s an open investigation, and so we’ll just, we’ll let the legal process play out, and he’ll participate like normal in practice.”

The NFL told CNN on Wednesday that it will continue to “monitor all legal developments in the matter.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Miller wouldn’t practice on Wednesday due to a pre-planned veterans rest day and that the linebacker would practice in full on Thursday.

The Bills play the Kansas City Chiefs on the road at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

