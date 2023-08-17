

Lucky Business // Shutterstock

The major US cities with the most animal lovers

Smiling man walking many dogs on city street.

An animal companion is a warm body on the couch at the end of the day that’s never too upset you couldn’t prepare dinner until late. They keep us active in our routines and serve as company when we’re alone.

For many of us, they’ve graduated from rodents, reptiles, felines, and dogs to full-fledged family members, especially after spending so much time together through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stacker calculated which major metropolitan areas have the highest share of pet owners using data from the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Housing Survey. The 15 largest metros, including the main city and surrounding towns and suburbs, are ranked on the share of households that own pets, not including service animals or livestock. When available, pet types were included. Because many families own more than one type of pet, percentages do not add up to 100.

The pandemic resulted in an uptick in animal adoptions, adding furry friends to homes nationwide. Some of those adoptions may have been unsustainable in hindsight, as one owner of an animal rescue in Oregon told the local Fox affiliate station that pandemic surrenders began flooding into shelters in 2022, overcrowding facilities and forcing rescues to consider euthanization.

While 2021 may represent a relative peak in pet ownership, the data sheds light on the preferences of pet lovers across the nation. Dogs were the most commonly owned type of pet in every major metro analyzed, and in several metros, close to 1 in 10 residents own fish.



Vladimir Korostyshevskiy // Shutterstock

#15. Miami

Hobie Beach and Miami skyline.

– Households with pets: 623.4K (28.7% of all households)

– Share of pet-owning households with:

— Dogs 81.4%

— Cats: 35.8%

— Fish: 4.2%

— Birds: 4.3%

Among major metro areas, Miami has the lowest rate of pet ownership. Pet owners in Miami are likelier to own a dog than any other domestic pet tracked by the Census. Those looking to rescue, take note: Miami-Dade Animal Services announced in June 2023 that it had reached capacity and couldn’t take any more surrenders.



Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#14. New York

People in Brooklyn Bridge Park.

– Households with pets: 2.4M (31.4% of all households)

– Share of pet-owning households with:

— Dogs 70.0%

— Cats: 39.6%

— Fish: 8.6%

As of August 2023, New York City shelters are overcrowded with pets looking for new homes as surrendered animals outpaced adoptions, according to shelters there. Despite the city’s higher-density housing, it’s home to many dog owners. For nine straight years, French bulldogs have been the most popular breed in the city, according to the American Kennel Club.



Orhan Cam // Shutterstock

#13. Washington DC

People walking dog by Capitol Building.

– Households with pets: 874.4K (37.0% of all households)

– Share of pet-owning households with:

— Dogs 72.2%

— Cats: 40.0%

— Fish: 9.5%

— Birds: 4.1%

— Reptiles: 3.6%

D.C. is home to one of the highest concentrations of fish owners among major metros. But dogs reign supreme, with a boom in restaurants catering to pets—specifically dog bars.



Paper Cat // Shutterstock

#12. San Francisco

Dogs running on beach with Golden Gate Bridge in background.

– Households with pets: 652.5K (37.1% of all households)

– Share of pet-owning households with:

— Dogs 70.6%

— Cats: 39.8%

— Small mammals: 4.7%

— Fish: 7.4%

— Birds: 4.0%

— Reptiles: 6.3%

San Francisco residents are likelier to own a reptile than residents of any other major metropolitan area. Popular spots throughout the metro are dog friendly, including the Golden Gate Bridge viewing areas, numerous hiking trails, and scenic cable cars, according to U.S. News & World Report.



lunamarina // Shutterstock

#11. Boston

Boston skyline with river.

– Households with pets: 752.7K (39.0% of all households)

– Share of pet-owning households with:

— Dogs 65.5%

— Cats: 48.6%

— Small mammals: 5.8%

— Fish: 7.8%

— Birds: 4.2%

Boston has the highest rate of cat ownership among major U.S. metros. A local organization called the Animal Rescue League of Boston estimates around 700,000 free-roaming cats across the state and 70,000 in Boston alone.



Ringo Chiu // Shutterstock

#10. Los Angeles

People walking dog in Kenneth Han Park.

– Households with pets: 1.8M (40.2% of all households)

– Share of pet-owning households with:

— Dogs 73.7%

— Cats: 37.8%

— Small mammals: 5.0%

— Fish: 9.0%

— Birds: 7.4%

— Reptiles: 4.7%

There are more pets in Los Angeles than most cities have residents, to be sure. And the city loves its dogs. Businesses in the beach districts and further inland neighborhoods tend to be laid back about pets in restaurants and stores. However, pet-friendly rental housing may be more difficult to find in the city. In 2019, Los Angeles County found only 5% of rental listings made in prior years were pet friendly.



marchello74 // Shutterstock

#9. Chicago

View of Chicago with city skyline in the background.

– Households with pets: 1.5M (40.8% of all households)

– Share of pet-owning households with:

— Dogs 70.7%

— Cats: 41.2%

— Fish: 6.5%

— Birds: 5.4%

— Reptiles: 3.9%

In 2023, Chicago hosted the fifth annual PetCon, a national convention for pet influencers and their owners. The convention featured pets with more than 50,000 followers on social media.



f11photo // Shutterstock

#8. Atlanta

Midtown Atlanta from park.

– Households with pets: 967.5K (42.0% of all households)

– Share of pet-owning households with:

— Dogs 77.4%

— Cats: 38.5%

— Small mammals: 3.6%

— Fish: 4.8%

— Reptiles: 3.5%

Like many other big cities, the French bulldog is Atlanta’s most commonly owned dog. A Fox affiliate in Atlanta reports that shelters call on potential pet owners to consider adopting from their crowded shelters. At least one shelter offers free and low-cost adoption services in light of the increased demand for space for surrendered animals.



Vladimir Mucibabic // Shutterstock

#7. Detroit

Detroit skyline on clear day.

– Households with pets: 785.8K (44.5% of all households)

– Share of pet-owning households with:

— Dogs 72.9%

— Cats: 42.0%

— Fish: 10.7%

— Reptiles: 4.9%

Detroit has a high share of fish-owning residents compared to most other metros in this analysis. A recent survey of 3,000 Americans found Michigan to be one of 10 states where potential dog owners preferred adopting purebred dogs over rescuing them from a shelter.



Canva

#6. Houston

Houston skyline and park.

– Households with pets: 1.2M (46.3% of all households)

– Share of pet-owning households with:

— Dogs 79.5%

— Cats: 35.0%

— Small mammals: 5.5%

— Fish: 7.7%

— Birds: 4.5%

— Reptiles: 5.7%

Houston is similar to New York City and Los Angeles in that the most popular breed among residents is the French bulldog, according to the American Kennel Club. Houston also experiences hotter climates than the other cities where French bulldogs are popular. Their short faces can make breathing complicated, so it’s recommended they don’t spend time in hot environments.



Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#5. Philadelphia

Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

– Households with pets: 1.2M (48.5% of all households)

– Share of pet-owning households with:

— Dogs 66.2%

— Cats: 47.8%

— Small mammals: 4.7%

— Fish: 11.8%

— Birds: 4.1%

— Reptiles: 5.7%

The Atlantic seaboard may lack the crystal clear waters of the Gulf of Mexico, but it is teeming with biodiversity. This apparently translates to a larger interest in owning fish, as Philadelphia is home to the most fish tank owners.



Edmund Lowe Photography // Shutterstock

#4. Seattle

People walking dog on waterfront park.

– Households with pets: 778.1K (49.2% of all households)

– Share of pet-owning households with:

— Dogs 69.8%

— Cats: 45.2%

— Small mammals: 4.0%

— Fish: 8.4%

— Birds: 3.7%

— Reptiles: 3.5%

Seattle has some of the highest levels of pet ownership in the country. The city’s businesses have grown more accommodating of furry friends in recent years, with Seattle seeing the opening of dozens of pet-friendly hotels and about 150 pet-friendly restaurants.



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. Dallas

Dallas cityscape.

– Households with pets: 1.4M (50.0% of all households)

– Share of pet-owning households with:

— Dogs 82.6%

— Cats: 33.9%

— Small mammals: 2.9%

— Fish: 6.1%

— Birds: 4.7%

— Reptiles: 3.6%

Dallas has the second-highest rate of dog ownership in this ranking of major metros. And that may be despite the difficult conditions pet owners face. A 2023 WalletHub study found Dallas ranked nearly dead last for pet friendliness when considering costs for veterinary care and outdoor conditions.



Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

#2. Riverside, California

Aerial view of Riverside.

– Households with pets: 777.9K (54.2% of all households)

– Share of pet-owning households with:

— Dogs 85.1%

— Cats: 29.7%

— Small mammals: 5.7%

— Fish: 8.4%

— Birds: 7.3%

— Reptiles: 5.3%

Riverside has the highest rate of dog ownership among the major metros. The suburban region of southern California offers a consistently comfortable climate for dogs to spend time outside, making it suitable for owners of larger and long-haired breeds.



GoodFocused // Shutterstock

#1. Phoenix

Person walking a dog on path in Mountain View Park.

– Households with pets: 1.0M (55.1% of all households)

– Share of pet-owning households with:

— Dogs 78.1%

— Cats: 37.3%

— Small mammals: 3.6%

— Fish: 6.6%

— Birds: 5.3%

— Reptiles: 6.2%

More than half of all Phoenicians are pet owners, making it the most pet-obsessed metro in the country, according to the latest data from the Census. A 2023 WalletHub study confirms the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale had the most pet-friendly businesses and affordable pet care. Yelp’s Top 100 Dog-Friendly Places to Eat list includes five restaurants from Phoenix alone.

Data reporting by Elena Cox. Story editing by Ashleigh Graf. Copy editing by Paris Close.