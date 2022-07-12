

Sergii_Petruk // Shutterstock

Which states rely the most on motorist taxes to pay for road repairs?

Road workers repairing a srteet with new hot asphalt



f11photo // Shutterstock

#51. Washington D.C.

Highways outside of Washington D.C.



Jay Juno // Shutterstock

#50. Alaska

Downtown traffic in Anchorage, Alaska



Guy William // Shutterstock

#49. North Dakota

A road in Fargo, North Dakota



SNEHIT PHOTO // Shutterstock

#48. Vermont

Highway 89 in Vermont during autumn



TLF Images // Shutterstock

#47. Utah

A scenic road in Utah



Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#46. Arkansas

A highway in Little Rock, Arkansas



Canva

#45. Wisconsin

A road in Wisconsin



barbsimages // Shutterstock

#44. Connecticut

Heavy traffic on an interstate highway in Stamford, Connecticut



nsiliya // Shutterstock

#43. Rhode Island

A highway in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, during early morning



Sandra Foyt // Shutterstock

#42. Nebraska

Interstate 80 as seen from the overlook at the Great Platte River Road Archway Monument Museum in Kearney, Nebraska



Mark Herreid // Shutterstock

#41. Minnesota

Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, skyline and interstate highway 35W



Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#40. South Dakota

Pigtail Bridge along the Needles Highway in the Black Hills of South Dakota



SunflowerMomma // Shutterstock

#39. Alabama

Highway leading into downtown Mobile, Alabama



TFoxFoto // Shutterstock

#38. Nevada

A road running through the Valley of Fire State Park near Las Vegas, Nevada



Krasula // Shutterstock

#37. Mississippi

Cars in a traffic jam



Trong Nguyen // Shutterstock

#36. Louisiana

An aerial view Highway 90 in the suburbs of New Orleans, Louisiana



FTiare // Shutterstock

#35. Iowa

I-80 highway in Iowa



haveseen // Shutterstock

#34. Wyoming

The road fleading rom Yellowstone National Park to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming



Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock

#33. Arizona

Loop 101 and I-17 interchange in Phoenix, Arizona



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#32. New York

The FDR highway leading into numerous Manhattan skyscrapers in New York City



LisaCarter // Shutterstock

#31. Virginia

Interstate 77/81 in southwest Virgina



Alexey Stiop // Shutterstock

#30. Kentucky

Richmond Road in Lexington, Kentucky



Vicki L. Miller // Shutterstock

#29. Colorado

Traffic going towards the Rocky Mountains in Denver, Colorado



JSvideos // Shutterstock

#28. North Carolina

Cars driving over Linn Cove Viaduct, Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina



inarts // Shutterstock

#27. Maine

A bike cyclist riding downhill along Cadillac Mountain Road in Acadia National Park, Maine



amadeustx // Shutterstock

#26. Kansas

A state highway in Kansas



Christian Hinkle // Shutterstock

#25. Pennsylvania

Lush farmland roads flowing around Raystown Lake, in Pennsylvania



Medard L Lefevre // Shutterstock

#24. West Virginia

Traffic in downtown Charleston, West Virginia



Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#23. Missouri

Cars and trucks driving in and out of te downtown city center of Kansas City, Missouri



Brian Kapp // Shutterstock

#22. Ohio

The Indiana/Ohio border where cars enter Ohio while traveling east on Interstate 70



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#21. New Hampshire

Downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire



FiledIMAGE // Shutterstock

#20. Illinois

The intersection of highway 290 and highway 90 in downtown Chicago



Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#19. South Carolina

A highway road in South Carolina



Regan Bender // Shutterstock

#18. Texas

Complex highway system in San Antonio, Texas



Brett Barnhill // Shutterstock

#17. Georgia

Atlanta highway traffic



Suraju Kehinde // Shutterstock

#16. Maryland

A highway leading into Baltimore, Maryland



Gordon Montgomery // Shutterstock

#15. Oregon

Oregon Coast Highway near Cannon Beach, Oregon



O.Malikoff // Shutterstock

#14. Florida

A highway leading into Miami



View Apart // Shutterstock

#13. Massachusetts

Methuen Street at Appleton Street in Lawrence, Massachusetts



Melanie Hobson // Shutterstock

#12. New Mexico

A scenic road in New Mexico



Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#11. Michigan

Interstate highway traffic flowing around Detroit, Michigan



Nick Fox // Shutterstock

#10. Oklahoma

Pony Bridge on Route 66 in Oklahoma



Inbound Horizons // Shutterstock

#9. Idaho

Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls, Idaho



Nadia Borisevich // Shutterstock

#8. Hawaii

A road in Maui



FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock

#7. New Jersey

Donald Goodkind Bridge crossing over Raritan River in New Jersey



Khairil Azhar Junos // Shutterstock

#6. Delaware

Highway signs on Interstate 95 in Wilmington, Delaware



Checubus // Shutterstock

#5. Washington

Seattle interstate freeways



Mark Schwettmann // Shutterstock

#4. California

San Francisco’s Rincon Hill with the western approach to the Bay Bridge in the foreground



Valerie Ann Ayres // Shutterstock

#3. Tennessee

A road winding through Tennessee



Michael Gordon // Shutterstock

#2. Montana

Traffic in the downtown area of Helena, Montana



Shadowspeeder // Shutterstock

#1. Indiana

Traffic near a mall in Greenwood, Indiana