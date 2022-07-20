A history of online shopping
Canva
A history of online shopping
A shopping cart appears on a phone screen with city lights in the background.
Apic // Getty Images
1971: Illegal drugs are sold on ARPANET
Map showing ARPANET communication
Fotoreport Quelle AG/picture alliance via Getty Images
1984: Online shopping invented
Woman shopping online with catalog
Wahoo // Shutterstock
1994: First encrypted retail transaction
Computer screen with http:// and cursor
James D. Wilson/Liaison Agency // Getty Images
1995: eBay is launched
Pierre Omidyar and Meg Whitman pose with ebay goods
Paul Souders // Getty Images
1995: Amazon is founded
Jeff Bezos poses with books
Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images
1998: PayPal is founded
Paypal home screen
Funstock // Shutterstock
2010: AliExpress is launched
Aliexpress app on phone
Christopher Morris/Corbis via Getty Images
Pizza Day 2010: Bitcoin is first used to purchase physical goods
Bitcoin accepted here sign on business
DenPhotos // Shutterstock
2014: Apple Pay launched
Phone with Apple Pay app making transaction
Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images
2015: First Amazon Prime Day
Laptop with amazon prime day on screen