By
Published 7:45 PM

States scammed out of the most money


Canva

States scammed out of the most money

A dark view of downtown Phoenix, AZ.

Maybe it was the idea of getting rich in a brand-new investment scheme that got you; maybe it was hearing that your grandson was stuck in jail and needed $2,000 wired to him. (Spoiler alert: It wasn’t really your grandson.) Whatever scam fooled you into opening up your wallet, you’re not alone: The Federal Trade Commission in 2021 received more than 5.7 million reports, including nearly 2.8 million reports of fraud and 1.4 reports of identity theft.

The uptick in scams is partly attributed to an increase in online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Online shopping and negative reviews” was the second-highest type of scam reported after imposter scams.

In addition to being embarrassing for their victims, scams can also be incredibly costly. In 2021, American consumers lost more than $5.8 billion to fraud. Young people between the ages of 20 and 29 reported losing money to fraud more often than older consumers, although the latter suffered more median losses per scam.

Stacker looked at which states were impacted most by scams in 2021 and the amount of money reported as lost using data from the Federal Trade Commission. This list includes all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C. Locations were ranked by the number of reports filed per 100,000 residents.

Canva

#52. Puerto Rico

The city of San Juan on the coast.

– Reports per 100K people: 260
– Total reports: 8,315
– Total loss: $6,689,197
– Median loss: $508


Canva

#51. South Dakota

Historic buildings and businesses in Deadwood.

– Reports per 100K people: 549
– Total reports: 4,854
– Total loss: $6,828,535
– Median loss: $489


Canva

#50. North Dakota

Historic main street in Grand Forks.

– Reports per 100K people: 608
– Total reports: 4,637
– Total loss: $8,897,094
– Median loss: $440


Canva

#49. Iowa

Colorful hot air balloons taking off and landing in a field.

– Reports per 100K people: 636
– Total reports: 20,071
– Total loss: $21,219,834
– Median loss: $379


Canva

#48. Nebraska

An aerial view of downtown Omaha.

– Reports per 100K people: 697
– Total reports: 13,475
– Total loss: $14,314,521
– Median loss: $450


Canva

#47. Wyoming

A large arch made with antlers in Jackson Hole.

– Reports per 100K people: 731
– Total reports: 4,230
– Total loss: $7,751,648
– Median loss: $500


Canva

#46. Oklahoma

Aerial view of homes in Oklahoma City.

– Reports per 100K people: 783
– Total reports: 30,996
– Total loss: $26,906,284
– Median loss: $410


Canva

#45. Kentucky

Lexington skyline.

– Reports per 100K people: 796
– Total reports: 35,544
– Total loss: $30,598,771
– Median loss: $350


Canva

#44. West Virginia

Aerial view of a waterway going through Morgantown.

– Reports per 100K people: 797
– Total reports: 14,287
– Total loss: $10,206,786
– Median loss: $350


Canva

#43. Arkansas

Historic buildings in Fayetteville.

– Reports per 100K people: 801
– Total reports: 24,176
– Total loss: $16,692,589
– Median loss: $450


Canva

#42. Wisconsin

Homes and boats in Bayfield.

– Reports per 100K people: 803
– Total reports: 46,755
– Total loss: $48,716,758
– Median loss: $390


Canva

#41. Montana

Aerial view of Missoula from the mountains.

– Reports per 100K people: 806
– Total reports: 8,612
– Total loss: $9,582,342
– Median loss: $436


Canva

#40. Minnesota

A large ornate brick building, a church and other small businesses on a street in Mankato.

– Reports per 100K people: 809
– Total reports: 45,599
– Total loss: $60,317,592
– Median loss: $482


Canva

#39. Idaho

An aerial view of Boise sandwiched between a river and some hills.

– Reports per 100K people: 809
– Total reports: 14,464
– Total loss: $16,949,046
– Median loss: $396


Canva

#38. Maine

White adirondack chairs overlooking the harbor in Maine.

– Reports per 100K people: 821
– Total reports: 11,035
– Total loss: $9,708,190
– Median loss: $400


Canva

#37. Utah

Aerial view of downtown Salt Lake City.

– Reports per 100K people: 823
– Total reports: 26,373
– Total loss: $37,346,855
– Median loss: $500


Canva

#36. Kansas

Wichita skyline.

– Reports per 100K people: 845
– Total reports: 24,615
– Total loss: $19,916,988
– Median loss: $429


Canva

#35. Vermont

Colorful two story homes in Vermont.

– Reports per 100K people: 848
– Total reports: 5,292
– Total loss: $10,038,458
– Median loss: $337


Canva

#34. Hawaii

Surfers heading to the ocean.

– Reports per 100K people: 851
– Total reports: 12,051
– Total loss: $22,502,406
– Median loss: $620


Canva

#33. Indiana

Aerial view of college campus.

– Reports per 100K people: 861
– Total reports: 57,988
– Total loss: $46,881,596
– Median loss: $400


Canva

#32. Michigan

Downtown Detroit from across the river.

– Reports per 100K people: 881
– Total reports: 87,996
– Total loss: $83,309,393
– Median loss: $400


Canva

#31. New Mexico

Las Cruces with mountains in the background.

– Reports per 100K people: 888
– Total reports: 18,613
– Total loss: $23,200,453
– Median loss: $500


Canva

#30. Mississippi

Downtown Jackson in the evening.

– Reports per 100K people: 906
– Total reports: 26,958
– Total loss: $23,422,036
– Median loss: $400


Canva

#29. New Hampshire

Homes and boats on the water in Portsmouth.

– Reports per 100K people: 914
– Total reports: 12,429
– Total loss: $13,660,810
– Median loss: $450


Canva

#28. Connecticut

Historic buildings and churches in New Britain.

– Reports per 100K people: 917
– Total reports: 32,686
– Total loss: $40,886,958
– Median loss: $460


Canva

#27. Missouri

Homes nestled in the trees in Branson.

– Reports per 100K people: 953
– Total reports: 58,485
– Total loss: $52,266,861
– Median loss: $361


Canva

#26. Oregon

Downtown Portland from a footbridge across the water.

– Reports per 100K people: 970
– Total reports: 40,908
– Total loss: $65,371,881
– Median loss: $500


Canva

#25. Ohio

Cincinnati skyline and bridge in foreground.

– Reports per 100K people: 976
– Total reports: 114,140
– Total loss: $86,270,313
– Median loss: $375


Canva

#24. Massachusetts

Aerial view of homes surrounded by colorful fall trees.

– Reports per 100K people: 980
– Total reports: 67,515
– Total loss: $91,319,599
– Median loss: $500


Canva

#23. California

A bustling street in Hollywood.

– Reports per 100K people: 991
– Total reports: 391,517
– Total loss: $820,858,149
– Median loss: $600


Canva

#22. Washington

Homes on the water in Tacoma with mountains in the background.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,013
– Total reports: 77,128
– Total loss: $135,661,564
– Median loss: $500


Canva

#21. North Carolina

Aerial view of downtown Wilmington with a bridge in the distance.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,036
– Total reports: 108,698
– Total loss: $93,015,171
– Median loss: $446


Canva

#20. Arizona

Palm tree-lined street in downtown Phoenix.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,065
– Total reports: 77,534
– Total loss: $116,030,737
– Median loss: $515


Canva

#19. Rhode Island

Homes and a red boat on the water.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,066
– Total reports: 11,289
– Total loss: $11,564,650
– Median loss: $447


Canva

#18. Illinois

Chicago skyline at sunset.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,078
– Total reports: 136,640
– Total loss: $128,953,942
– Median loss: $450


Canva

#17. Texas

A bridge over Austin and downtown in the background.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,080
– Total reports: 313,044
– Total loss: $369,437,769
– Median loss: $500


Canva

#16. New York

Downtown New York City skyline.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,083
– Total reports: 210,749
– Total loss: $280,882,468
– Median loss: $500


Canva

#15. Virginia

Historic row homes in Portsmouth.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,099
– Total reports: 93,763
– Total loss: $112,898,996
– Median loss: $500


Canva

#14. New Jersey

Aerial cityscape of homes in Dover.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,107
– Total reports: 98,316
– Total loss: $122,175,462
– Median loss: $508


Canva

#13. Colorado

Aerial view of Aspen at night with huge mountains in the background.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,119
– Total reports: 64,464
– Total loss: $87,975,013
– Median loss: $479


Canva

#12. South Carolina

A long line of chairs and umbrellas on the beach.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,149
– Total reports: 59,177
– Total loss: $46,428,921
– Median loss: $400


Canva

#11. Alaska

Colorful homes and a long pier on the water.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,156
– Total reports: 8,458
– Total loss: $13,078,284
– Median loss: $600


Canva

#10. Tennessee

Aerial view of Downtown Gatlinburg in a green valley.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,157
– Total reports: 79,012
– Total loss: $62,602,651
– Median loss: $400


Canva

#9. Louisiana

A busy downtown New Orleans in the evening.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,193
– Total reports: 55,456
– Total loss: $30,022,528
– Median loss: $422


Canva

#8. Pennsylvania

Downtown Philadelphia skyline.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,205
– Total reports: 154,313
– Total loss: $120,888,991
– Median loss: $400


Canva

#7. Alabama

Aerial view of downtown Mobile.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,217
– Total reports: 59,669
– Total loss: $44,712,880
– Median loss: $423


Canva

#6. Florida

Drone view of umbrellas on the beach and street in Fort Lauderdale.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,370
– Total reports: 294,328
– Total loss: $331,282,322
– Median loss: $532


Canva

#5. Nevada

Bright neon lights at the entrance to Reno.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,407
– Total reports: 43,339
– Total loss: $69,551,003
– Median loss: $616


Canva

#4. Delaware

Downtown Wilmington on the river.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,410
– Total reports: 13,726
– Total loss: $14,135,903
– Median loss: $500


Canva

#3. Maryland

Aerial view of Annapolis on the water.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,415
– Total reports: 85,568
– Total loss: $93,976,802
– Median loss: $518


Canva

#2. Georgia

Aerial view of historic downtown Macon.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,421
– Total reports: 150,898
– Total loss: $112,980,173
– Median loss: $500


Canva

#1. Washington DC

Washington D.C. city skyline.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,701
– Total reports: 12,004
– Total loss: $10,207,425
– Median loss: $500

Stacker

