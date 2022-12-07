

Canva

Metros with the least housing inventory

Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change.

Stacker compiled a list of the U.S. metro areas with the least inventory of active listings, using Redfin‘s data and months of supply metric. Only metro areas where at least 300 homes sold in October 2022 were included. Metros include suburbs and other municipalities in the area.

Months of supply is total inventory divided by home sales in October 2022. All data is for October 2022. Months of supply was used rather than total inventory because it adjusts for population. The cities with the most total inventory are often the biggest cities, so it’s necessary to compare that number to total sales to get a sense of how many houses are available.

You may also like: Best places to live in the Midwest



Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#25. Allentown, Pennsylvania

– Months of supply: 1.6

– Homes sold: 802

– Median sale price: $284,985



Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#24. San Jose, California

– Months of supply: 1.6

– Homes sold: 997

– Median sale price: $1,350,000



John Phelan // Wikimedia

#23. Rockford, Illinois

– Months of supply: 1.5

– Homes sold: 389

– Median sale price: $153,000



Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#22. Syracuse, New York

– Months of supply: 1.5

– Homes sold: 658

– Median sale price: $195,000



Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Greensboro, North Carolina

– Months of supply: 1.5

– Homes sold: 799

– Median sale price: $259,000

You may also like: Iconic buildings from every state



tweber1// Wikimedia

#20. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

– Months of supply: 1.5

– Homes sold: 808

– Median sale price: $285,000



Kristin Nador // Flickr

#19. Worcester, Massachusetts

– Months of supply: 1.5

– Homes sold: 1,005

– Median sale price: $400,000



SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Lincoln, Nebraska

– Months of supply: 1.4

– Homes sold: 373

– Median sale price: $270,000



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#17. Fort Wayne, Indiana

– Months of supply: 1.4

– Homes sold: 504

– Median sale price: $225,000



Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#16. Anchorage, Alaska

– Months of supply: 1.4

– Homes sold: 546

– Median sale price: $360,000

You may also like: The richest town in every state



Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Wichita, Kansas

– Months of supply: 1.4

– Homes sold: 649

– Median sale price: $225,000



Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Roanoke, Virginia

– Months of supply: 1.3

– Homes sold: 344

– Median sale price: $260,000



Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#13. Manchester, New Hampshire

– Months of supply: 1.3

– Homes sold: 457

– Median sale price: $415,000



Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

– Months of supply: 1.3

– Homes sold: 610

– Median sale price: $240,700



Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Buffalo, New York

– Months of supply: 1.3

– Homes sold: 1,146

– Median sale price: $227,250

You may also like: States with the lowest property taxes



Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Grand Rapids, Michigan

– Months of supply: 1.3

– Homes sold: 1,148

– Median sale price: $290,000



Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Richmond, Virginia

– Months of supply: 1.3

– Homes sold: 1,474

– Median sale price: $345,800



Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#8. Evansville, Indiana

– Months of supply: 1.2

– Homes sold: 345

– Median sale price: $210,000



Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Reading, Pennsylvania

– Months of supply: 1.2

– Homes sold: 430

– Median sale price: $226,000



Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Jacksonville, North Carolina

– Months of supply: 1.2

– Homes sold: 506

– Median sale price: $250,000

You may also like: Best places to live in the Midwest



Burkeanwhig // Wikimedia Commons

#5. York, Pennsylvania

– Months of supply: 1.2

– Homes sold: 556

– Median sale price: $240,000



davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#4. Portland, Maine

– Months of supply: 1.2

– Homes sold: 721

– Median sale price: $450,500



John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lancaster, Pennsylvania

– Months of supply: 1

– Homes sold: 499

– Median sale price: $300,000



Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Rochester, New York

– Months of supply: 0.9

– Homes sold: 1,065

– Median sale price: $205,000



Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#1. Florence, Alabama

– Months of supply: 0.1

– Homes sold: 2,779

– Median sale price: $119,000

You may also like: What the 50 biggest cities in America looked like 50 years ago