

Hannamariah // Shutterstock

Metros with the most housing inventory

Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change.

Stacker compiled a list of the U.S. metro areas with the greatest inventory of active listings, using Redfin’s data and months of supply metric. Only metro areas where at least 300 homes sold in October 2022 were included. Metros include suburbs and other municipalities in the area.

Months of supply is total inventory divided by home sales in October 2022. All data is for October 2022. Months of supply was used rather than total inventory because it adjusts for population. The cities with the most total inventory are often the biggest cities, so it’s necessary to compare that number to total sales to get a sense of how many houses are available.

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#25. Chicago

– Months of supply: 3.5

– Homes sold: 6,524

– Median sale price: $300,000



skeeze // Pixabay

#24. Houston

– Months of supply: 3.5

– Homes sold: 6,710

– Median sale price: $330,000



Zereshk // Wikimedia

#23. Tucson, Arizona

– Months of supply: 3.6

– Homes sold: 1,005

– Median sale price: $346,000



Daniel Orth // Flickr

#22. Riverside, California

– Months of supply: 3.6

– Homes sold: 3,495

– Median sale price: $535,000



Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Ogden, Utah

– Months of supply: 3.7

– Homes sold: 568

– Median sale price: $450,000

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#20. Crestview, Florida

– Months of supply: 3.7

– Homes sold: 732

– Median sale price: $437,000



Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#19. Cape Coral, Florida

– Months of supply: 3.7

– Homes sold: 1,100

– Median sale price: $390,000



ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#18. Pittsburgh

– Months of supply: 3.7

– Homes sold: 1,997

– Median sale price: $215,000



KeanoManu // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

– Months of supply: 3.8

– Homes sold: 2,351

– Median sale price: $390,000



Pedro Szekely // flickr

#16. New Orleans, Louisiana

– Months of supply: 3.9

– Homes sold: 1,021

– Median sale price: $277,683

f11photo // Shutterstock

#15. Philadelphia

– Months of supply: 3.9

– Homes sold: 1,700

– Median sale price: $260,000



Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#14. Reno, Nevada

– Months of supply: 4

– Homes sold: 453

– Median sale price: $525,000



Pixabay

#13. San Antonio, Texas

– Months of supply: 4

– Homes sold: 2,242

– Median sale price: $325,000



Dough4872 // Wikicommons

#12. Atlantic City, New Jersey

– Months of supply: 4.1

– Homes sold: 348

– Median sale price: $275,000



DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#11. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

– Months of supply: 4.1

– Homes sold: 1,593

– Median sale price: $340,790

Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Provo, Utah

– Months of supply: 4.2

– Homes sold: 486

– Median sale price: $506,714



Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#9. Port St. Lucie, Florida

– Months of supply: 4.2

– Homes sold: 758

– Median sale price: $380,000



randy andy // Shutterstock

#8. West Palm Beach, Florida

– Months of supply: 4.3

– Homes sold: 2,035

– Median sale price: $428,000



Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#7. Phoenix

– Months of supply: 4.3

– Homes sold: 4,921

– Median sale price: $450,000



Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Panama City, Florida

– Months of supply: 4.5

– Homes sold: 442

– Median sale price: $365,000

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#5. Austin, Texas

– Months of supply: 4.8

– Homes sold: 2,195

– Median sale price: $475,000



Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#4. Las Vegas

– Months of supply: 4.9

– Homes sold: 2,271

– Median sale price: $410,000



Edmund Garman // Flickr

#3. McAllen, Texas

– Months of supply: 5.1

– Homes sold: 311

– Median sale price: $225,000



Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Miami

– Months of supply: 5.1

– Homes sold: 2,204

– Median sale price: $475,500



BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#1. New York, New York

– Months of supply: 5.1

– Homes sold: 5,253

– Median sale price: $661,000

