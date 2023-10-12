

fongbeerredhot // Shutterstock

10 most commonly stolen car models in every state

Close-up of a car thief holding a screwdriver and trying door handle.

Vehicle thefts are on the rise, and some models might be more vulnerable to being stolen.

More than 1 million vehicles were stolen in 2022—a 7% increase from 2021, according to a National Insurance Crime Bureau analysis. The near-record year followed an 8% rise in passenger vehicle thefts from 2020 to 2021. Nationally, about 1 in 4 passenger vehicles reported stolen were full-size pickup trucks. Chevrolet and Ford pickups are most at risk, with nearly 50,000 thefts each. That total is almost double the number of thefts of the next-most commonly stolen vehicles, Honda Civics and Accords.

To get a more localized look, CheapInsurance.com used the NICB’s vehicle theft trend data to identify the most frequently stolen passenger vehicles in each state. Data is from 2022 and covers the most frequently stolen vehicle type, how many of those vehicles were stolen, and the most common model year(s) stolen.

The cost of used cars and trucks inflated drastically in 2021 and 2022, hitting peak values in January 2022, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers showed. At times, used cars were more than 40% costlier than just a year prior, making them more attractive targets for theft. Social media trends also increased vehicle theft last year, with “Kia Challenge” videos detailing how to steal certain Kia and Hyundai models proliferating on TikTok and Instagram.

It’s not all bad news: The NICB report shows a third of stolen passenger vehicles are recovered the day they go missing, and over 85% of stolen vehicles are eventually recovered. In the meantime, though, car theft is a huge—and expensive—headache.

Read on to see whether your car is at high risk in your home state or somewhere you may hope to travel



Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock

Alabama

A black Ford pickup truck parked outside.

#1. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 491 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#2. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 463 thefts in 2022

– 2007/2005 models most frequently stolen

#3. Dodge Charger

– 272 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen

#4. Toyota Camry

– 262 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen

#5. Honda Accord

– 243 thefts in 2022

– 2007 model most frequently stolen

#6. Nissan Altima

– 234 thefts in 2022

– 2007/2005 models most frequently stolen

#7. Dodge Challenger

– 152 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen

#8. Hyundai Sonata

– 141 thefts in 2022

– 2011 model most frequently stolen

#9. GMC Pickup (Full Size)

– 133 thefts in 2022

– 2008 model most frequently stolen

#10. Chevrolet Tahoe

– 128 thefts in 2022

– 2003 model most frequently stolen



Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock

Alaska

A black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

#1. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 162 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#2. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 93 thefts in 2022

– 2004/1994 models most frequently stolen

#3. GMC Pickup (Full Size)

– 80 thefts in 2022

– 2005 model most frequently stolen

#4. Dodge Pickup (Full Size)

– 34 thefts in 2022

– 2004/2003/2001 models most frequently stolen

#5. Subaru Legacy

– 33 thefts in 2022

– 2005 model most frequently stolen

#6. Chevrolet Tahoe

– 27 thefts in 2022

– 2003 model most frequently stolen

#7. Ford Explorer

– 25 thefts in 2022

– 1997 model most frequently stolen

#8. Chevrolet Suburban

– 22 thefts in 2022

– 2003 model most frequently stolen

#9. Toyota Rav4

– 20 thefts in 2022

– 2022/2021/2018/2008 models most frequently stolen

#10. Ford Econoline E450

– 19 thefts in 2022

– 2014/2012 models most frequently stolen



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

Arizona

Chevrolet Colorado pickup display.

#1. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 1636 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#2. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 976 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#3. Honda Civic

– 469 thefts in 2022

– 2000 model most frequently stolen

#4. GMC Savana

– 454 thefts in 2022

– 2017 model most frequently stolen

#5. Honda Accord

– 434 thefts in 2022

– 1997 model most frequently stolen

#6. GMC Pickup (Full Size)

– 426 thefts in 2022

– 2002/2001 models most frequently stolen

#7. Toyota Camry

– 322 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen

#8. Dodge Pickup (Full Size)

– 318 thefts in 2022

– 2001 model most frequently stolen

#9. Ford Econoline E450

– 307 thefts in 2022

– 2012 model most frequently stolen

#10. Nissan Altima

– 297 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

Arkansas

Used Chevrolet pickup trucks lined up.

#1. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 534 thefts in 2022

– 2005/2004/2000 models most frequently stolen

#2. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 329 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#3. GMC Pickup (Full Size)

– 203 thefts in 2022

– 2007 model most frequently stolen

#4. Dodge Pickup (Full Size)

– 166 thefts in 2022

– 2001 model most frequently stolen

#5. Toyota Camry

– 139 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen

#6. Nissan Altima

– 134 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#7. Dodge Charger

– 133 thefts in 2022

– 2016 model most frequently stolen

#8. Honda Accord

– 125 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#9. Ram Pickup (Full Size)

– 109 thefts in 2022

– 2021/2015 models most frequently stolen

#10. Chevrolet Tahoe

– 99 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

California

Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck display at a dealership.

#1. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 15557 thefts in 2022

– 2001 model most frequently stolen

#2. Honda Civic

– 10580 thefts in 2022

– 2000 model most frequently stolen

#3. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 8930 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#4. Honda Accord

– 7897 thefts in 2022

– 1997 model most frequently stolen

#5. Hyundai Sonata

– 5592 thefts in 2022

– 2013 model most frequently stolen

#6. Kia Motors Corporation Optima

– 5479 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#7. GMC Pickup (Full Size)

– 5067 thefts in 2022

– 2001 model most frequently stolen

#8. Honda CR-V

– 3896 thefts in 2022

– 2001 model most frequently stolen

#9. Toyota Camry

– 3679 thefts in 2022

– 2007 model most frequently stolen

#10. Chevrolet Tahoe

– 3336 thefts in 2022

– 2002 model most frequently stolen



jluke // Shutterstock

Colorado

Ford F150 standing in the middle of a road.

#1. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 2857 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#2. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 2249 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#3. Kia Motors Corporation Sportage

– 1717 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#4. Hyundai Sonata

– 1572 thefts in 2022

– 2016 model most frequently stolen

#5. Kia Motors Corporation Optima

– 1455 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#6. Hyundai Tucson

– 1331 thefts in 2022

– 2017 model most frequently stolen

#7. Hyundai Elantra

– 1280 thefts in 2022

– 2013 model most frequently stolen

#8. Honda Civic

– 883 thefts in 2022

– 2000 model most frequently stolen

#9. GMC Pickup (Full Size)

– 872 thefts in 2022

– 2005 model most frequently stolen

#10. Kia Motors Corporation Sorento

– 854 thefts in 2022

– 2016 model most frequently stolen



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

Connecticut

Honda Accord Hybrid display at a dealership.

#1. Honda Accord

– 343 thefts in 2022

– 1996 model most frequently stolen

#2. Honda Civic

– 312 thefts in 2022

– 2000 model most frequently stolen

#3. Hyundai Elantra

– 291 thefts in 2022

– 2017 model most frequently stolen

#4. Honda CR-V

– 228 thefts in 2022

– 1999 model most frequently stolen

#5. Hyundai Sonata

– 215 thefts in 2022

– 2011 model most frequently stolen

#6. Toyota Camry

– 148 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen

#7. Jeep Grand Cherokee

– 136 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#8. Nissan Altima

– 123 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#9. Hyundai Tucson

– 107 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen

#10. Toyota Corolla

– 105 thefts in 2022

– 2016/2005 models most frequently stolen



Cheri Alguire // Shutterstock

Delaware

The F350 Ford parked along a preserve park.

#1. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 56 thefts in 2022

– 2022/2010 models most frequently stolen

#2. Honda Accord

– 53 thefts in 2022

– 2014 model most frequently stolen

#3. Honda Civic

– 52 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#4. Nissan Altima

– 42 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#5. Hyundai Elantra

– 38 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen

#6. Toyota Camry

– 36 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#7. Chevrolet Equinox

– 33 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#8. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 32 thefts in 2022

– 2022 model most frequently stolen

#9. GMC Savana

– 30 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#10. Kia Motors Corporation Optima

– 28 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen



Mike Mareen // Shutterstock

Florida

F-150 Raptor driving through dirt.

#1. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 2030 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#2. Honda Accord

– 1003 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#3. Nissan Altima

– 1000 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#4. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 992 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#5. Toyota Camry

– 898 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#6. Toyota Corolla

– 887 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#7. Honda Civic

– 772 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen

#8. Dodge Charger

– 639 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#9. Honda CR-V

– 580 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#10. Hyundai Sonata

– 577 thefts in 2022

– 2013 model most frequently stolen



Fancey Media // Shutterstock

Georgia

Ford F-350 Tremor in a showroom.

#1. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 1068 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#2. Dodge Charger

– 703 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#3. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 666 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#4. Honda Accord

– 619 thefts in 2022

– 2008 model most frequently stolen

#5. Toyota Camry

– 592 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#6. Nissan Altima

– 553 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#7. Kia Motors Corporation Optima

– 530 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#8. Hyundai Sonata

– 514 thefts in 2022

– 2013 model most frequently stolen

#9. Hyundai Elantra

– 464 thefts in 2022

– 2017 model most frequently stolen

#10. Honda Civic

– 354 thefts in 2022

– 2017/2012 models most frequently stolen



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

Hawaii

Ford F-150 display at a dealership.

#1. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 210 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#2. Toyota Tacoma

– 112 thefts in 2022

– 2003 model most frequently stolen

#3. Toyota Corolla

– 88 thefts in 2022

– 2009 model most frequently stolen

#4. Toyota Camry

– 75 thefts in 2022

– 1997 model most frequently stolen

#5. Honda Civic

– 63 thefts in 2022

– 1999 model most frequently stolen

#6. Honda CR-V

– 61 thefts in 2022

– 1999 model most frequently stolen

#7. Nissan Frontier

– 57 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#8. Ford Econoline E350

– 47 thefts in 2022

– 2004/2002/2001 models most frequently stolen

#9. Toyota 4Runner

– 45 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#10. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 38 thefts in 2022

– 1990 model most frequently stolen



Joseph Hendrickson // Shutterstock

Idaho

A side picture of a red and rain covered 2017 Chevrolet Silverado.

#1. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 88 thefts in 2022

– 2002 model most frequently stolen

#2. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 78 thefts in 2022

– 2013 model most frequently stolen

#3. Dodge Pickup (Full Size)

– 49 thefts in 2022

– 2011 model most frequently stolen

#4. Honda Civic

– 44 thefts in 2022

– 1998 model most frequently stolen

#5. GMC Pickup (Full Size)

– 39 thefts in 2022

– 1999 model most frequently stolen

#6. Honda Accord

– 37 thefts in 2022

– 1996 model most frequently stolen

#7. Ram Pickup (Full Size)

– 26 thefts in 2022

– 2014 model most frequently stolen

#8. Chevrolet Malibu

– 25 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen

#9. Toyota Camry

– 22 thefts in 2022

– 2012/2011/2004/2002/2000/1998 models most frequently stolen

#10. Toyota Corolla

– 21 thefts in 2022

– 2003 model most frequently stolen



otomobil // Shutterstock

Illinois

A blue Hyundai Elantra on the road.

#1. Hyundai Elantra

– 1852 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen

#2. Hyundai Sonata

– 1624 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#3. Kia Motors Corporation Optima

– 1397 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen

#4. Kia Motors Corporation Sportage

– 1159 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen

#5. Jeep Grand Cherokee

– 1050 thefts in 2022

– 2014 model most frequently stolen

#6. Kia Motors Corporation Forte

– 767 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#7. Hyundai Tucson

– 755 thefts in 2022

– 2017 model most frequently stolen

#8. Dodge Charger

– 708 thefts in 2022

– 2016 model most frequently stolen

#9. Toyota Camry

– 673 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#10. Chevrolet Malibu

– 643 thefts in 2022

– 2016 model most frequently stolen



Brandon Woyshnis // Shutterstock

Indiana

2023 Ford Raptor parked showing the front of the truck.

#1. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 669 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#2. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 596 thefts in 2022

– 2022/2005 models most frequently stolen

#3. Chevrolet Malibu

– 297 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#4. Chevrolet Impala

– 272 thefts in 2022

– 2008 model most frequently stolen

#5. Dodge Charger

– 234 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen

#6. Dodge Pickup (Full Size)

– 233 thefts in 2022

– 2001 model most frequently stolen

#7. Ford Fusion

– 223 thefts in 2022

– 2017 model most frequently stolen

#8. Chevrolet Equinox

– 185 thefts in 2022

– 2014 model most frequently stolen

#9. Honda Accord

– 184 thefts in 2022

– 2007 model most frequently stolen

#10. Toyota Camry

– 179 thefts in 2022

– 2009 model most frequently stolen



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

Kansas

Ford car and truck dealership.

#1. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 647 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#2. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 611 thefts in 2022

– 2000 model most frequently stolen

#3. Dodge Pickup (Full Size)

– 236 thefts in 2022

– 2001 model most frequently stolen

#4. Honda Civic

– 184 thefts in 2022

– 1998 model most frequently stolen

#5. GMC Pickup (Full Size)

– 179 thefts in 2022

– 2005 model most frequently stolen

#6. Honda Accord

– 159 thefts in 2022

– 1997 model most frequently stolen

#7. Chevrolet Malibu

– 118 thefts in 2022

– 2022 model most frequently stolen

#8. Ford Fusion

– 112 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#9. Hyundai Sonata

– 109 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#10. Chevrolet Impala

– 100 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen



KULLAPONG PARCHERAT // Shutterstock

Kentucky

Front grill of Ford pick up and light truck during car wash.

#1. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 426 thefts in 2022

– 1999 model most frequently stolen

#2. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 364 thefts in 2022

– 2007 model most frequently stolen

#3. Toyota Camry

– 213 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#4. Chevrolet Malibu

– 165 thefts in 2022

– 2012 model most frequently stolen

#5. Ford Fusion

– 164 thefts in 2022

– 2016 model most frequently stolen

#6. Hyundai Sonata

– 160 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#7. Honda Accord

– 155 thefts in 2022

– 2009 model most frequently stolen

#8. Dodge Pickup (Full Size)

– 149 thefts in 2022

– 2001 model most frequently stolen

#9. Nissan Altima

– 142 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#10. Toyota Corolla

– 141 thefts in 2022

– 2010 model most frequently stolen



Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock

Louisiana

A white 2020 Ford F-250 pickup truck with lifted wheels on a dirt road.

#1. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 726 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen

#2. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 542 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#3. Honda Accord

– 386 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen

#4. Nissan Altima

– 329 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#5. Hyundai Elantra

– 319 thefts in 2022

– 2017 model most frequently stolen

#6. Toyota Camry

– 293 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#7. GMC Pickup (Full Size)

– 256 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#8. Hyundai Sonata

– 252 thefts in 2022

– 2013 model most frequently stolen

#9. Kia Motors Corporation Optima

– 227 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#10. Dodge Pickup (Full Size)

– 182 thefts in 2022

– 2001 model most frequently stolen



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

lowa

Chevrolet Trucks at a Chevy Dealership.

#1. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 302 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#2. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 220 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#3. Chevrolet Impala

– 122 thefts in 2022

– 2008 model most frequently stolen

#4. Chevrolet Malibu

– 105 thefts in 2022

– 2010 model most frequently stolen

#5. Toyota Camry

– 86 thefts in 2022

– 2007 model most frequently stolen

#6. Chevrolet Equinox

– 82 thefts in 2022

– 2012 model most frequently stolen

#7. Dodge Pickup (Full Size)

– 77 thefts in 2022

– 2001 model most frequently stolen

#8. Ford Fusion

– 68 thefts in 2022

– 2016/2015 models most frequently stolen

#9. GMC Pickup (Full Size)

– 59 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#10. Honda Accord

– 57 thefts in 2022

– 2003 model most frequently stolen



Karolis Kavolelis // Shutterstock

Maine

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 display.

#1. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 49 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#2. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 27 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#3. GMC Pickup (Full Size)

– 24 thefts in 2022

– 2005 model most frequently stolen

#4. Ford Focus/RS

– 15 thefts in 2022

– 2011 model most frequently stolen

#5. GMC Savana

– 14 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#6. Toyota Camry

– 13 thefts in 2022

– 2017/2011 models most frequently stolen

#7. Chevrolet Malibu

– 12 thefts in 2022

– 2022 model most frequently stolen

#8. Toyota Corolla

– 11 thefts in 2022

– 2018/2016 models most frequently stolen

#9. Subaru Legacy

– 10 thefts in 2022

– 2017/2014/2012/2011/2009/2008/2005/2003/1998/1995 models most frequently stolen

#10. Toyota Tundra

– 9 thefts in 2022

– 2002 model most frequently stolen



Kridsada Krataipet // Shutterstock

Maryland

Honda Accord 2019 on display.

#1. Honda Accord

– 835 thefts in 2022

– 2013 model most frequently stolen

#2. Hyundai Elantra

– 736 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen

#3. Hyundai Sonata

– 544 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#4. Toyota Camry

– 516 thefts in 2022

– 2020/2019/2018 models most frequently stolen

#5. Honda Civic

– 399 thefts in 2022

– 2012 model most frequently stolen

#6. Nissan Altima

– 388 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#7. Toyota Corolla

– 333 thefts in 2022

– 2016 model most frequently stolen

#8. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 312 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#9. Kia Motors Corporation Optima

– 265 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen

#10. Dodge Charger

– 253 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen



Best Auto Photo // Shutterstock

Massachusetts

Honda Accord headlight.

#1. Honda Accord

– 336 thefts in 2022

– 2013 model most frequently stolen

#2. Toyota Camry

– 238 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#3. Honda Civic

– 231 thefts in 2022

– 2007 model most frequently stolen

#4. Honda CR-V

– 171 thefts in 2022

– 2012 model most frequently stolen

#5. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 154 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#6. Nissan Altima

– 144 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#7. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 130 thefts in 2022

– 2022 model most frequently stolen

#8. Toyota Rav4

– 124 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen

#9. GMC Savana

– 112 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#10. Hyundai Elantra

– 103 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen



Wojciech Dziadosz // Shutterstock

Michigan

Jeep Grand Cherokee in a wooded area.

#1. Jeep Grand Cherokee

– 1099 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#2. Dodge Charger

– 992 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#3. Chrysler 300 Series

– 774 thefts in 2022

– 2016 model most frequently stolen

#4. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 759 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#5. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 699 thefts in 2022

– 2022 model most frequently stolen

#6. Dodge Durango

– 563 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#7. Chevrolet Malibu

– 533 thefts in 2022

– 2011 model most frequently stolen

#8. Ram Pickup (Full Size)

– 508 thefts in 2022

– 2022 model most frequently stolen

#9. Ford Fusion

– 494 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen

#10. Kia Motors Corporation Sportage

– 484 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen



Teddy Leung // Shutterstock

Minnesota

Hyundai Elantra 2014 parked next to a building.

#1. Hyundai Elantra

– 725 thefts in 2022

– 2017 model most frequently stolen

#2. Hyundai Sonata

– 681 thefts in 2022

– 2011 model most frequently stolen

#3. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 525 thefts in 2022

– 2005/2002 models most frequently stolen

#4. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 448 thefts in 2022

– 2005/2000 models most frequently stolen

#5. Kia Motors Corporation Sportage

– 434 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen

#6. Kia Motors Corporation OPTIMA

– 411 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#7. Honda CR-V

– 410 thefts in 2022

– 2001 model most frequently stolen

#8. Toyota Camry

– 397 thefts in 2022

– 2007 model most frequently stolen

#9. Kia Motors Corporation Forte

– 356 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#10. Honda Civic

– 355 thefts in 2022

– 2000 model most frequently stolen



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

Mississippi

Ford F-Series Trucks Display.

#1. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 388 thefts in 2022

– 2017 model most frequently stolen

#2. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 308 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#3. Honda Accord

– 168 thefts in 2022

– 2009 model most frequently stolen

#4. Nissan Altima

– 162 thefts in 2022

– 2017/2015 models most frequently stolen

#5. Toyota Camry

– 120 thefts in 2022

– 2007 model most frequently stolen

#6. Dodge Charger

– 119 thefts in 2022

– 2019/2016 models most frequently stolen

#7. GMC Pickup (Full Size)

– 114 thefts in 2022

– 2006/2001 models most frequently stolen

#8. Chevrolet Malibu

– 89 thefts in 2022

– 2014 model most frequently stolen

#9. Chevrolet Tahoe

– 81 thefts in 2022

– 2007 model most frequently stolen

#10. Ram Pickup (Full Size)

– 68 thefts in 2022

– 2021/2018 models most frequently stolen



Steve Lagreca // Shutterstock

Missouri

The 2014 Ford F150 FX4 truck at the North American International Auto Show.

#1. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 1832 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#2. Hyundai Elantra

– 1403 thefts in 2022

– 2017 model most frequently stolen

#3. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 1269 thefts in 2022

– 2005 model most frequently stolen

#4. Hyundai Sonata

– 1211 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#5. Kia Motors Corporation OPTIMA

– 1102 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen

#6. Dodge Pickup (Full Size)

– 684 thefts in 2022

– 2005 model most frequently stolen

#7. Kia Motors Corporation Sportage

– 433 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen

#8. Kia Motors Corporation Soul

– 432 thefts in 2022

– 2016/2015 models most frequently stolen

#9. Kia Motors Corporation Forte

– 428 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#10. Chevrolet Malibu

– 403 thefts in 2022

– 2022 model most frequently stolen



Grzegorz Czapski // Shutterstock

Montana

Back of a Chevrolet C/K C10 Fleetside Second generation.

#1. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 176 thefts in 2022

– 1999 model most frequently stolen

#2. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 151 thefts in 2022

– 2008 model most frequently stolen

#3. GMC Pickup (Full Size)

– 64 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#4. Dodge Pickup (Full Size)

– 62 thefts in 2022

– 2012/2001 models most frequently stolen

#5. Chevrolet Impala

– 48 thefts in 2022

– 2007 model most frequently stolen

#6. Honda Accord

– 38 thefts in 2022

– 2003 model most frequently stolen

#7. Ford Explorer

– 29 thefts in 2022

– 1994 model most frequently stolen

#8. Jeep Grand Cherokee

– 28 thefts in 2022

– 2020/2018/2015/2013/2005/2004/2002/2001/1999/1998/1996 models most frequently stolen

#9. GMC Yukon

– 27 thefts in 2022

– 2007 model most frequently stolen

#10. Toyota Camry

– 26 thefts in 2022

– 2012 model most frequently stolen



wiroj Roudkhlay // Shutterstock

Nebraska

Chevrolet Colorado logo on the grille.

#1. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 352 thefts in 2022

– 2006/2005 models most frequently stolen

#2. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 217 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#3. Hyundai Elantra

– 147 thefts in 2022

– 2016 model most frequently stolen

#4. Honda Accord

– 103 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#5. GMC Pickup (Full Size)

– 101 thefts in 2022

– 2005 model most frequently stolen

#6. Hyundai Sonata

– 98 thefts in 2022

– 2011 model most frequently stolen

#7. Honda Civic

– 90 thefts in 2022

– 2000/1998/1997 models most frequently stolen

#8. Dodge Pickup (Full Size)

– 87 thefts in 2022

– 2001 model most frequently stolen

#9. Kia Motors Corporation Forte

– 75 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#10. Chevrolet Impala

– 74 thefts in 2022

– 2008 model most frequently stolen



woodsnorthphoto // Shutterstock

Nevada

A used, gray four door Chevrolet truck for sale at a dealership.

#1. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 1162 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#2. Hyundai Sonata

– 832 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#3. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 789 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#4. Honda Civic

– 512 thefts in 2022

– 2000 model most frequently stolen

#5. Kia Motors Corporation Optima

– 471 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#6. GMC Pickup (Full Size)

– 372 thefts in 2022

– 2001 model most frequently stolen

#7. Honda Accord

– 364 thefts in 2022

– 1996 model most frequently stolen

#8. Chevrolet Tahoe

– 328 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#9. Hyundai Elantra

– 244 thefts in 2022

– 2013 model most frequently stolen

#10. Ford Econoline E450

– 242 thefts in 2022

– 2012 model most frequently stolen



Richard Thornton // Shutterstock

New Hampshire

A 1953 Chevrolet five window pickup truck.

#1. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 37 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#2. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 23 thefts in 2022

– 2003 model most frequently stolen

#3. Honda Accord

– 18 thefts in 2022

– 2007 model most frequently stolen

#4. Honda CR-V

– 17 thefts in 2022

– 2011/2005 models most frequently stolen

#5. GMC Savana

– 15 thefts in 2022

– 2017 model most frequently stolen

#6. Honda Civic

– 13 thefts in 2022

– 2009 model most frequently stolen

#7. Nissan Altima

– 12 thefts in 2022

– 2009 model most frequently stolen

#8. Chevrolet Express (Full-Size Van)

– 11 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#9. Toyota Tacoma

– 10 thefts in 2022

– 2010/2004 models most frequently stolen

#10. Toyota Corolla

– 9 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen



Everyonephoto Studio // Shutterstock

New Jersey

Honda Accord,close up of modern car xenon lamp taillight.

#1. Honda Accord

– 769 thefts in 2022

– 2021/2018 models most frequently stolen

#2. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 472 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#3. Honda CR-V

– 471 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#4. Honda Civic

– 468 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen

#5. Jeep Grand Cherokee

– 391 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen

#6. Toyota Camry

– 328 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen

#7. Land Rover Range Rover

– 326 thefts in 2022

– 2019 model most frequently stolen

#8. Nissan Altima

– 271 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen

#9. BMW X5

– 266 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#10. Ford Econoline E350

– 217 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

New Mexico

Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks on display at a dealership.

#1. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 793 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#2. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 660 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#3. GMC Pickup (Full Size)

– 323 thefts in 2022

– 2001 model most frequently stolen

#4. Hyundai Elantra

– 316 thefts in 2022

– 2018/2013 models most frequently stolen

#5. Dodge Pickup (Full Size)

– 303 thefts in 2022

– 1999 model most frequently stolen

#6. Hyundai Sonata

– 216 thefts in 2022

– 2013 model most frequently stolen

#7. Honda Civic

– 206 thefts in 2022

– 1999 model most frequently stolen

#8. Kia Motors Corporation Optima

– 183 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#9. Toyota Camry

– 156 thefts in 2022

– 2007 model most frequently stolen

#10. Honda Accord

– 142 thefts in 2022

– 1994 model most frequently stolen



Ivan Kurmyshov // Shutterstock

New York

Honda CR-V stands on a countryside road.

#1. Honda CR-V

– 1315 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#2. Honda Accord

– 1154 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#3. Honda Civic

– 656 thefts in 2022

– 2019 model most frequently stolen

#4. Toyota Camry

– 635 thefts in 2022

– 2016 model most frequently stolen

#5. Jeep Grand Cherokee

– 501 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#6. Ford Econoline E350

– 445 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#7. Hyundai Elantra

– 408 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen

#8. Ford Econoline E250

– 383 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#9. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 334 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#10. Toyota Rav4

– 332 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen



Johnnie Rik // Shutterstock

North Carolina

Front view of a blue Ford F-150 XLT.

#1. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 801 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#2. Honda Accord

– 735 thefts in 2022

– 2007 model most frequently stolen

#3. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 589 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#4. Toyota Camry

– 494 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#5. Honda Civic

– 487 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#6. Nissan Altima

– 469 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#7. Toyota Corolla

– 340 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#8. Hyundai Sonata

– 339 thefts in 2022

– 2013 model most frequently stolen

#9. Hyundai Elantra

– 289 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen

#10. Dodge Charger

– 282 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen



woodsnorthphoto // Shutterstock

North Dakota

A red Chevrolet Colorado four door pick up for sale at a dealership.

#1. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 111 thefts in 2022

– 2003 model most frequently stolen

#2. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 107 thefts in 2022

– 2011 model most frequently stolen

#3. Chevrolet Impala

– 42 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#4. Dodge Pickup (Full Size)

– 40 thefts in 2022

– 2005 model most frequently stolen

#5. GMC Pickup (Full Size)

– 32 thefts in 2022

– 1999 model most frequently stolen

#6. Ford Taurus

– 29 thefts in 2022

– 2014 model most frequently stolen

#7. Chevrolet Malibu

– 28 thefts in 2022

– 2008 model most frequently stolen

#8. Ram Pickup (Full Size)

– 27 thefts in 2022

– 2020/2017/2014 models most frequently stolen

#9. Honda Accord

– 25 thefts in 2022

– 2014/2009/1996 models most frequently stolen

#10. Ford Fusion

– 22 thefts in 2022

– 2014 model most frequently stolen



Darren Brode // Shutterstock

Ohio

The Hyundai Blue Link Elantra on display at the 2011 North American International Auto Show.

#1. Hyundai Elantra

– 1476 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen

#2. Hyundai Sonata

– 1244 thefts in 2022

– 2013 model most frequently stolen

#3. Kia Motors Corporation Optima

– 900 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#4. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 887 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#5. Kia Motors Corporation Sportage

– 833 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen

#6. Kia Motors Corporation Forte

– 784 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#7. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 766 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#8. Honda Accord

– 546 thefts in 2022

– 2008 model most frequently stolen

#9. Honda Civic

– 503 thefts in 2022

– 2012 model most frequently stolen

#10. Chevrolet Malibu

– 499 thefts in 2022

– 2013 model most frequently stolen



Darren Brode // Shutterstock

Oklahoma

A Chevy Colorado pickup on display.

#1. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 1150 thefts in 2022

– 2005/2004 models most frequently stolen

#2. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 873 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#3. Dodge Pickup (Full Size)

– 307 thefts in 2022

– 2002 model most frequently stolen

#4. Honda Accord

– 200 thefts in 2022

– 1997 model most frequently stolen

#5. Chevrolet Tahoe

– 195 thefts in 2022

– 2002 model most frequently stolen

#6. Honda Civic

– 182 thefts in 2022

– 2000 model most frequently stolen

#7. Ram Pickup (Full Size)

– 161 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#8. Nissan Altima

– 147 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#9. Chevrolet Malibu

– 144 thefts in 2022

– 2013 model most frequently stolen

#10. Chevrolet Impala

– 116 thefts in 2022

– 2007 model most frequently stolen



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

Oregon

Ford Car and Truck Dealership.

#1. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 1796 thefts in 2022

– 1999 model most frequently stolen

#2. Honda Civic

– 1176 thefts in 2022

– 2000 model most frequently stolen

#3. Honda Accord

– 1002 thefts in 2022

– 1997 model most frequently stolen

#4. Subaru Legacy

– 821 thefts in 2022

– 2002/1999/1997 models most frequently stolen

#5. Honda CR-V

– 725 thefts in 2022

– 2000 model most frequently stolen

#6. Subaru Forester

– 624 thefts in 2022

– 2003 model most frequently stolen

#7. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 621 thefts in 2022

– 2000 model most frequently stolen

#8. Subaru Impreza

– 394 thefts in 2022

– 2002 model most frequently stolen

#9. Toyota Camry

– 370 thefts in 2022

– 1996/1991 models most frequently stolen

#10. Ford Pickup (Small Size)

– 333 thefts in 2022

– 1997 model most frequently stolen



betto rodrigues // Shutterstock

Pennsylvania

Honda Accord Coupe car on display at the Supercar Sunday car event.

#1. Honda Accord

– 679 thefts in 2022

– 2008/2003 models most frequently stolen

#2. Hyundai Sonata

– 607 thefts in 2022

– 2013 model most frequently stolen

#3. Hyundai Elantra

– 597 thefts in 2022

– 2017 model most frequently stolen

#4. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 532 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#5. Nissan Altima

– 520 thefts in 2022

– 2013 model most frequently stolen

#6. Toyota Camry

– 515 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#7. Kia Motors Corporation Optima

– 490 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen

#8. Honda Civic

– 472 thefts in 2022

– 2012/2000 models most frequently stolen

#9. Toyota Corolla

– 369 thefts in 2022

– 2010 model most frequently stolen

#10. Jeep Grand Cherokee

– 359 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen



ANAID studio // Shutterstock

Rhode Island

Honda Accord 9 front grill.

#1. Honda Accord

– 96 thefts in 2022

– 2013 model most frequently stolen

#2. Toyota Camry

– 77 thefts in 2022

– 2018/2007 models most frequently stolen

#3. Honda CR-V

– 64 thefts in 2022

– 2000 model most frequently stolen

#4. Hyundai Sonata

– 59 thefts in 2022

– 2013 model most frequently stolen

#5. Toyota Corolla

– 57 thefts in 2022

– 2010 model most frequently stolen

#6. Honda Civic

– 49 thefts in 2022

– 2000 model most frequently stolen

#7. Nissan Altima

– 44 thefts in 2022

– 2013/2007 models most frequently stolen

#8. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 43 thefts in 2022

– 2002 model most frequently stolen

#9. Hyundai Elantra

– 42 thefts in 2022

– 2020/2018/2013 models most frequently stolen

#10. Toyota Rav4

– 41 thefts in 2022

– 2017 model most frequently stolen



Brandon Woyshnis // Shutterstock

South Carolina

Ford Raptor driving on dirt backroads.

#1. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 713 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#2. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 497 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#3. Honda Accord

– 453 thefts in 2022

– 2003 model most frequently stolen

#4. Nissan Altima

– 321 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#5. Toyota Camry

– 234 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#6. Honda Civic

– 200 thefts in 2022

– 2013 model most frequently stolen

#7. Dodge Charger

– 166 thefts in 2022

– 2019 model most frequently stolen

#8. Dodge Pickup (Full Size)

– 161 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#9. GMC Pickup (Full Size)

– 146 thefts in 2022

– 2018/2011 models most frequently stolen

#10. Toyota Corolla

– 144 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen



Brandon Woyshnis // Shutterstock

South Dakota

Ford F350 parked with a bridge in the background.

#1. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 126 thefts in 2022

– 2010 model most frequently stolen

#2. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 103 thefts in 2022

– 2001 model most frequently stolen

#3. Chevrolet Impala

– 89 thefts in 2022

– 2007/2006 models most frequently stolen

#4. GMC Pickup (Full Size)

– 52 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen

#5. Chevrolet Malibu

– 34 thefts in 2022

– 2009 model most frequently stolen

#6. Honda Accord

– 33 thefts in 2022

– 2005 model most frequently stolen

#7. Ford Focus/RS

– 31 thefts in 2022

– 2014 model most frequently stolen

#8. Ford Fusion

– 30 thefts in 2022

– 2012/2007 models most frequently stolen

#9. Ford Taurus

– 28 thefts in 2022

– 2005 model most frequently stolen

#10. Dodge Caravan/Grand Caravan

– 27 thefts in 2022

– 2005 model most frequently stolen



Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock

Tennessee

A white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck parked on a grassy lot.

#1. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 865 thefts in 2022

– 2005 model most frequently stolen

#2. Hyundai Elantra

– 765 thefts in 2022

– 2017 model most frequently stolen

#3. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 737 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#4. Hyundai Sonata

– 733 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#5. Infiniti G37 Coupe

– 663 thefts in 2022

– 2013 model most frequently stolen

#6. Kia Motors Corporation Optima

– 622 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#7. Nissan Altima

– 558 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#8. Honda Accord

– 483 thefts in 2022

– 2012/2010 models most frequently stolen

#9. Nissan Maxima

– 474 thefts in 2022

– 2014 model most frequently stolen

#10. Dodge Charger

– 469 thefts in 2022

– 2016 model most frequently stolen



Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock

Texas

A blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck parked in a grassy field.

#1. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 10820 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen

#2. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 9035 thefts in 2022

– 2019 model most frequently stolen

#3. GMC Pickup (Full Size)

– 4325 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen

#4. Dodge Pickup (Full Size)

– 2445 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#5. Chevrolet Tahoe

– 2076 thefts in 2022

– 2002 model most frequently stolen

#6. Ram Pickup (Full Size)

– 1898 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#7. Dodge Charger

– 1546 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#8. Toyota Camry

– 1491 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen

#9. Nissan Altima

– 1401 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#10. Honda Accord

– 1400 thefts in 2022

– 2008 model most frequently stolen



emirhankaramuk // Shutterstock

Utah

Close up of a grill on a Ford Ranger.

#1. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 529 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#2. Honda Civic

– 291 thefts in 2022

– 1998 model most frequently stolen

#3. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 274 thefts in 2022

– 2005 model most frequently stolen

#4. Honda Accord

– 232 thefts in 2022

– 1997 model most frequently stolen

#5. Dodge Pickup (Full Size)

– 140 thefts in 2022

– 2001 model most frequently stolen

#6. Honda CR-V

– 111 thefts in 2022

– 1998 model most frequently stolen

#7. Toyota Corolla

– 109 thefts in 2022

– 2006 model most frequently stolen

#8. GMC Pickup (Full Size)

– 104 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#9. Toyota Camry

– 93 thefts in 2022

– 2007 model most frequently stolen

#10. Nissan Altima

– 89 thefts in 2022

– 2008/2007 models most frequently stolen



chorche de prigo // Shutterstock

Vermont

White Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Light Duty Truck.

#1. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 34 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#2. Honda CR-V

– 33 thefts in 2022

– 2013/2006/2004 models most frequently stolen

#3. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 30 thefts in 2022

– 2019/2008 models most frequently stolen

#4. Subaru Outback

– 29 thefts in 2022

– 2014 model most frequently stolen

#5. Honda Civic

– 23 thefts in 2022

– 2008 model most frequently stolen

#6. Toyota Corolla

– 22 thefts in 2022

– 2021/2010 models most frequently stolen

#7. Subaru Forester

– 17 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#8. Toyota Tundra

– 14 thefts in 2022

– 2017/2010/2006/2000 models most frequently stolen

#9. Toyota Prius

– 12 thefts in 2022

– 2018/2013/2012/2008 models most frequently stolen

#10. Jeep Cherokee

– 11 thefts in 2022

– 1999 model most frequently stolen



Maksim Ladouski // Shutterstock

Virginia

A white Honda Accord parked in a parking space.

#1. Honda Accord

– 430 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen

#2. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 402 thefts in 2022

– 2005 model most frequently stolen

#3. Hyundai Elantra

– 346 thefts in 2022

– 2017 model most frequently stolen

#4. Toyota Camry

– 345 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#5. Honda Civic

– 342 thefts in 2022

– 2016 model most frequently stolen

#6. Hyundai Sonata

– 297 thefts in 2022

– 2013 model most frequently stolen

#7. Nissan Altima

– 278 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#8. Toyota Corolla

– 255 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#9. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 248 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#10. Dodge Charger

– 220 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen



Johann van Dalen // Shutterstock

Washington

Golden hour sunset with Ford Ranger XLT.

#1. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 4121 thefts in 2022

– 1999 model most frequently stolen

#2. Honda Civic

– 3267 thefts in 2022

– 2000 model most frequently stolen

#3. Honda Accord

– 2613 thefts in 2022

– 1997 model most frequently stolen

#4. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 1575 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#5. Honda CR-V

– 1338 thefts in 2022

– 2001/2000 models most frequently stolen

#6. Ford Pickup (Small Size)

– 858 thefts in 2022

– 1997 model most frequently stolen

#7. Toyota Camry

– 791 thefts in 2022

– 2007 model most frequently stolen

#8. Subaru Legacy

– 771 thefts in 2022

– 1998 model most frequently stolen

#9. Dodge Pickup (Full Size)

– 744 thefts in 2022

– 2001 model most frequently stolen

#10. Hyundai Elantra

– 698 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen



Teddy Leung // Shutterstock

Washington DC

Toyota Camry 2018 on the road.

#1. Toyota Camry

– 231 thefts in 2022

– 2017 model most frequently stolen

#2. Honda Accord

– 220 thefts in 2022

– 2014 model most frequently stolen

#3. Hyundai Elantra

– 144 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen

#4. Nissan Altima

– 136 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen

#5. Hyundai Sonata

– 132 thefts in 2022

– 2016 model most frequently stolen

#6. Honda Civic

– 123 thefts in 2022

– 2016 model most frequently stolen

#7. Toyota Rav4

– 101 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#8. Kia Motors Corporation Optima

– 77 thefts in 2022

– 2020/2016/2015 models most frequently stolen

#9. Honda CR-V

– 64 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen

#10. Dodge Charger

– 59 thefts in 2022

– 2021/2019 models most frequently stolen



Sergey Kohl // Shutterstock

West Virginia

The front emblem of a full-size pickup truck Chevrolet Apache.

#1. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 103 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#2. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 90 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#3. Toyota Camry

– 27 thefts in 2022

– 2019 model most frequently stolen

#4. Ford Focus/RS

– 25 thefts in 2022

– 2007/2005 models most frequently stolen

#5. Jeep Wrangler/PHEV

– 22 thefts in 2022

– 2021/2013 models most frequently stolen

#6. GMC Pickup (Full Size)

– 21 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#7. Ford Fusion

– 20 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen

#8. Ford Pickup (Small Size)

– 19 thefts in 2022

– 1998 model most frequently stolen

#9. Kia Motors Corporation Optima

– 16 thefts in 2022

– 2015/2014 models most frequently stolen

#10. Chevrolet Cruze

– 15 thefts in 2022

– 2015/2014/2011 models most frequently stolen



Artic_photo // Shutterstock

Wisconsin

The front of a modern white car Hyundai Elantra.

#1. Hyundai Elantra

– 697 thefts in 2022

– 2017 model most frequently stolen

#2. Hyundai Sonata

– 495 thefts in 2022

– 2015 model most frequently stolen

#3. Kia Motors Corporation Sportage

– 482 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen

#4. Kia Motors Corporation Soul

– 383 thefts in 2022

– 2020 model most frequently stolen

#5. Kia Motors Corporation Forte

– 379 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#6. Kia Motors Corporation Optima

– 352 thefts in 2022

– 2019 model most frequently stolen

#7. Hyundai Tucson

– 312 thefts in 2022

– 2018 model most frequently stolen

#8. Honda Civic

– 224 thefts in 2022

– 2000 model most frequently stolen

#9. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 192 thefts in 2022

– 2021 model most frequently stolen

#10. Honda Accord

– 189 thefts in 2022

– 2019/2016 models most frequently stolen



David Wayne Buck // Shutterstock

Wyoming

Vintage Ford truck black and gold logo and grill.

#1. Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size)

– 42 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#2. Ford Pickup (Full Size)

– 39 thefts in 2022

– 2019/2010/2006/2005/2002/1994 models most frequently stolen

#3. Dodge Pickup (Full Size)

– 26 thefts in 2022

– 2007/2005/2001 models most frequently stolen

#4. GMC Pickup (Full Size)

– 18 thefts in 2022

– 2014/2008/2007/2005/1994 models most frequently stolen

#5. Honda Accord

– 14 thefts in 2022

– 2004/1990 models most frequently stolen

#6. Ram Pickup (Full Size)

– 13 thefts in 2022

– 2013 model most frequently stolen

#7. Ford Explorer

– 11 thefts in 2022

– Range 2020-1993 models most frequently stolen

#8. Chevrolet Impala

– 9 thefts in 2022

– 2004 model most frequently stolen

#9. Kia Motors Corporation Sportage

– 8 thefts in 2022

– 2016 model most frequently stolen

#10. Toyota Corolla

– 7 thefts in 2022

– 2016/2006 models most frequently stolen

Story editing by Kelly Glass and Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Paris Close. Photo selection by Clarese Moller.

This story originally appeared on CheapInsurance.com and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.