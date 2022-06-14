

sashk0 // Shutterstock

Cybercriminals are impersonating your boss—here’s how to tell

Fingers on a computer keyboard with dark background.



fizkes // Shutterstock

Check the sender information

Woman looking at computer with confused expression.



Canva

Proofread the grammar

Woman at cafe checking email.



Canva

Watch out for unsolicited attachments

Computer updating.



Potapovpaladin // Shutterstock

Preview any links before clicking

Close-up of link on computer screen.



vinnstock // Shutterstock

The sender is requesting too much information

Post-it notes with passwords laying on a keyboard.