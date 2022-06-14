How NATO has grown since 1997 and its changing relationship with Russia
DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images
NATO flag ceremony in Bucharest
JOHN RUTHROFF/AFP via Getty Images
1999 new members: Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Poland
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic signs accession document with NATO officials
Alex Wong // Getty Images
2004 new members: Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia
President Bush welcomes new NATO Prime Ministers to White House
JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images
2009 new members: Albania and Croatia
Prime Ministers of Croatia and Albania with NATO Secretary General at accession ceremony
Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency // Getty Images
2017 new members: Montenegro
Officials attend Montenegro’s accession ceremony
ROBERT ATANASOVSKI/AFP via Getty Images
2020 new members: North Macedonia
North Macedonia’s Talat Xhaferi hands NATO flag to an army officer during ceremony
JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images
2022 aspiring members: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Finland, Georgia, Sweden, and Ukraine
NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg standing with Pekka Haavisto of Finland and Ann Linde of Sweden
