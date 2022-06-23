How college admissions have changed over the past 75 years
EQRoy // Shutterstock
The Gothic campus of the University of Chicago
HUM Images // Getty Images
1944: GI Bill supports higher education access for veterans
President Franklin Roosevelt signing the GI Bill of Rights
Cynthia Farmer // Shutterstock
1950s: Colleges begin using early admission
The exterior of a college admissions building
Archive Photos // Getty Images
1958: National Defense Education Act creates federal scholarships to increase STEM research
US President Lyndon B. Johnson signing the National Defense Education Acth
The Image Party // Shutterstock
1959: The American College Testing Program is created
ACT prep books
Universal History Archive // Getty Images
1964: Civil Rights Act bans racial and gender-based discrimination against college applicants
Lyndon Johnson signing the1964 Civil Rights Act
Scott J. Ferrell // Getty Images
1965: Higher Education Act provides additional financial aid opportunities
A staffer for Sen. Dan Coats, R-Ind., distributing name plates on the table in preparation for the joint conference committee meeting on the 1965: Higher Education Act
Star Tribune // Getty Images
1972: Title IX is implemented to stem gender-based discrimination
Protesters raising signs in support of Title IX
Tero Vesalainen // Shutterstock
1975: The Common App is created
Man completing a college application
photo_gonzo // Shutterstock
1992: The FAFSA is created
A FAFSA application
Benjamin Clapp // Shutterstock
Present: Schools begin to eliminate SAT/ACT as entry requirements
Students congregate by the fountains outside of the University of California, Long Beach.
