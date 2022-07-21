These cities had the worst traffic last year

A rush hour traffic jam on the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn, New York City, New York

Traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California

Traffic in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana

An aerial view of traffic on a massive highway intersection in Los Angeles

Heavy traffic on the interstate highway in Stamford, Connecticut

Heavy rush hour traffic through the center of Seattle, Washington

Traffic on the strip in Las Vegas, Nevada

A dog with its head out of the window during a traffic jam

