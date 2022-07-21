These cities had the worst traffic last year
A dog with its head out of the window during a traffic jam
#25. Phoenix, Arizona
The rush hour traffic jam in Phoenix, Arizona
#24. San Antonio, Texas
Traffic in San Antonio, Texas, due to a car accident
#23. Sacramento, California
Traffic in Sacramento, California during sunset
#22. Las Vegas, Nevada
Traffic on the strip in Las Vegas, Nevada
#21. Seattle, Washington
Heavy rush hour traffic through the center of Seattle, Washington
#20. Austin, Texas
Traffic as commuters enter Austin, Texas
#19. San Diego, California
A traffic jam during rush hour in San Diego, California
#18. Baltimore, Maryland
Late evening traffic in Downtown Baltimore
#17. Providence, Rhode Island
A traffic jam during rush hour
#16. Concord, California
California highway traffic
#15. Denver, Colorado
Traffic in Denver, Colorado
#14. Washington D.C.
Heavy traffic slowly crawling on I-395 in Washington D.C.
#13. Dallas, Texas
View of a crowded highway in Dallas
#12. Stamford, Connecticut
Heavy traffic on the interstate highway in Stamford, Connecticut
#11. Portland, Oregon
A street view of traffic in Portland, Oregon
#10. Atlanta, Georgia
Traffic on Highway I-85 in Atlanta, Georgia
#9. Houston, Texas
Traffic on Interstate Highway 69 in Houston, Texas
#8. Los Angeles, California
An aerial view of traffic on a massive highway intersection in Los Angeles
#7. New Orleans, Louisiana
Traffic in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana
#6. San Francisco, California
Traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California
#5. Miami, Florida
Traffic in Miami, Florida
#4. Boston, Massachusetts
Traffic in Boston, Massachusetts
#3. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Traffic in downtown Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
#2. New York City, New York
A rush hour traffic jam on the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn, New York City, New York
#1. Chicago, Illinois
Heavy traffic in Chicago, Illinois