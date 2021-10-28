

Canva

Best colleges in Oregon

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Oregon using rankings from Niche. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#10. Linfield University (Mcminnville)

– Acceptance rate: 82% (1040-1230 SAT)

– Net Price: $29,521

#9. George Fox University (Newberg)

– Acceptance rate: 82% (1030-1270 SAT)

– Net Price: $30,827

#8. Oregon Institute of Technology (Klamath Falls)

– Acceptance rate: 97% (1000-1200 SAT)

– Net Price: $16,670

#7. Pacific University Oregon (Forest Grove)

– Acceptance rate: 87% (1060-1260 SAT)

– Net Price: $29,432

#6. Willamette University (Salem)

– Acceptance rate: 78% (1100-1330 SAT)

– Net Price: $36,223

#5. Oregon State University (Corvallis)

– Acceptance rate: 82% (1080-1320 SAT)

– Net Price: $19,273

#4. University of Oregon (Eugene)

– Acceptance rate: 82% (1100-1310 SAT)

– Net Price: $16,080

#3. University of Portland (Portland)

– Acceptance rate: 77% (1150-1350 SAT)

– Net Price: $36,051

#2. Lewis & Clark College (Portland)

– Acceptance rate: 72% (1220-1400 SAT)

– Net Price: $36,026

#1. Reed College (Portland)

– Acceptance rate: 39% (1320-1520 SAT)

– Net Price: $32,069

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Oregon