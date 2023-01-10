Most popular boy names in the 90s in Oregon
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 978
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,608 (#9 most common name, +64.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #59
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,541
#49. Tanner
Tanner is a name of English origin meaning “leather maker”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 981
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 342 (#146 (tie) most common name, -65.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #101
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 37,346
#48. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 989
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 412 (#122 most common name, -58.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,706
#47. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,006
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 912 (#35 (tie) most common name, -9.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #56
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,262
#46. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,013
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 215 (#220 most common name, -78.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 119,275
#45. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,031
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 428 (#114 (tie) most common name, -58.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890
#44. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,080
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 211 (#224 most common name, -80.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095
#43. Sean
Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,087
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 185 (#246 (tie) most common name, -83.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,993
#42. Trevor
Trevor is a name of Irish origin meaning “ambitious”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,091
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 169 (#267 most common name, -84.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #61
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,933
#41. Travis
Travis is a name of French origin meaning “to cross”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,108
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 146 (#300 (tie) most common name, -86.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #53
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 68,194
#40. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,197
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 539 (#89 most common name, -55.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036
#39. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,212
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 244 (#192 most common name, -79.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220
#38. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,217
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 101 (#388 most common name, -91.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #65
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,382
#37. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,238
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 594 (#80 (tie) most common name, -52.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128
#36. Jose
Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,238
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 550 (#87 most common name, -55.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 118,861
#35. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,248
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 333 (#151 (tie) most common name, -73.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748
#34. Jesse
Jesse is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord exists”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,289
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#141 (tie) most common name, -72.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 73,790
#33. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,353
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 696 (#61 most common name, -48.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603
#32. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,467
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 428 (#114 (tie) most common name, -70.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195
#31. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,468
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 605 (#78 most common name, -58.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355
#30. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,671
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 775 (#51 most common name, -53.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309
#29. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,714
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 783 (#49 most common name, -54.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062
#28. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,748
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 552 (#86 most common name, -68.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430
#27. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,750
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 829 (#46 most common name, -52.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464
#26. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,778
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 803 (#48 most common name, -54.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101
#25. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,823
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,525 (#12 most common name, -16.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562
#24. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,928
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,803 (#4 most common name, -6.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912
#23. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,937
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 963 (#30 most common name, -50.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192
#22. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,938
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,783 (#5 most common name, -8.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802
#21. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,190
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,499 (#13 most common name, -31.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926
#20. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,363
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 329 (#153 most common name, -86.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108
#19. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,378
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 637 (#70 most common name, -73.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733
#18. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,485
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 912 (#35 (tie) most common name, -63.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696
#17. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,491
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,598 (#10 most common name, -35.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922
#16. Cody
Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,564
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 241 (#196 most common name, -90.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472
#15. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,671
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 221 (#212 (tie) most common name, -91.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198
#14. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,707
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 499 (#96 most common name, -81.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268
#13. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,710
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,275 (#21 most common name, -53.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651
#12. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,796
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 772 (#52 most common name, -72.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206
#11. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,888
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,445 (#16 most common name, -50.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291
#10. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,898
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 444 (#110 most common name, -84.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398
#9. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,899
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 467 (#103 (tie) most common name, -83.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308
#8. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,162
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 955 (#32 most common name, -69.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639
#7. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,176
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 721 (#59 most common name, -77.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231
#6. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,296
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 621 (#75 most common name, -81.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120
#5. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,335
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 988 (#28 most common name, -70.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884
#4. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,550
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 847 (#42 most common name, -76.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139
#3. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,790
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 513 (#94 most common name, -86.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292
#2. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,044
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,134 (#26 most common name, -72.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360
#1. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,608
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,429 (#18 most common name, -69.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377
