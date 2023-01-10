

Canva

Most popular boy names in the 90s in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

Canva

#50. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 978

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,608 (#9 most common name, +64.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #59

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,541



FamVeld // Shutterstock

#49. Tanner

Tanner is a name of English origin meaning “leather maker”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 981

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 342 (#146 (tie) most common name, -65.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #101

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 37,346



Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#48. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 989

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 412 (#122 most common name, -58.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,706



rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#47. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,006

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 912 (#35 (tie) most common name, -9.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #56

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,262



Canva

#46. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,013

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 215 (#220 most common name, -78.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 119,275

2p2play // Shutterstock

#45. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,031

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 428 (#114 (tie) most common name, -58.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890



Canva

#44. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,080

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 211 (#224 most common name, -80.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095



Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#43. Sean

Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,087

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 185 (#246 (tie) most common name, -83.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,993



Canva

#42. Trevor

Trevor is a name of Irish origin meaning “ambitious”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,091

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 169 (#267 most common name, -84.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #61

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,933



Canva

#41. Travis

Travis is a name of French origin meaning “to cross”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,108

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 146 (#300 (tie) most common name, -86.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 68,194

Canva

#40. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,197

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 539 (#89 most common name, -55.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036



Canva

#39. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,212

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 244 (#192 most common name, -79.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220



Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#38. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,217

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 101 (#388 most common name, -91.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #65

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,382



Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#37. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,238

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 594 (#80 (tie) most common name, -52.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128



Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#36. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,238

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 550 (#87 most common name, -55.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 118,861

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#35. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,248

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 333 (#151 (tie) most common name, -73.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748



Canva

#34. Jesse

Jesse is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord exists”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,289

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#141 (tie) most common name, -72.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #50

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 73,790



Canva

#33. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,353

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 696 (#61 most common name, -48.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603



yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#32. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,467

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 428 (#114 (tie) most common name, -70.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#31. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,468

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 605 (#78 most common name, -58.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355

Canva

#30. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,671

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 775 (#51 most common name, -53.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309



Canva

#29. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,714

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 783 (#49 most common name, -54.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062



Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#28. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,748

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 552 (#86 most common name, -68.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430



Canva

#27. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,750

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 829 (#46 most common name, -52.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464



MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#26. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,778

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 803 (#48 most common name, -54.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101

DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#25. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,823

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,525 (#12 most common name, -16.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562



Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#24. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,928

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,803 (#4 most common name, -6.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912



Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#23. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,937

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 963 (#30 most common name, -50.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192



Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#22. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,938

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,783 (#5 most common name, -8.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802



Mallmo // Shutterstock

#21. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,190

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,499 (#13 most common name, -31.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#20. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,363

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 329 (#153 most common name, -86.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108



marina shin // Shutterstock

#19. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,378

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 637 (#70 most common name, -73.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733



Irisska // Shutterstock

#18. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,485

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 912 (#35 (tie) most common name, -63.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696



Canva

#17. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,491

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,598 (#10 most common name, -35.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922



Canva

#16. Cody

Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,564

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 241 (#196 most common name, -90.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#15. Kyle

Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,671

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 221 (#212 (tie) most common name, -91.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198



Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#14. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,707

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 499 (#96 most common name, -81.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268



Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#13. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,710

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,275 (#21 most common name, -53.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651



Canva

#12. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,796

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 772 (#52 most common name, -72.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206



Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#11. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,888

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,445 (#16 most common name, -50.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291

Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#10. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,898

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 444 (#110 most common name, -84.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398



Shutterstock

#9. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,899

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 467 (#103 (tie) most common name, -83.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308



Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#8. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,162

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 955 (#32 most common name, -69.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639



noBorders – Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#7. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,176

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 721 (#59 most common name, -77.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231



yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#6. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,296

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 621 (#75 most common name, -81.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#5. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,335

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 988 (#28 most common name, -70.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884



Lopolo // Shutterstock

#4. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,550

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 847 (#42 most common name, -76.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139



Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#3. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,790

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 513 (#94 most common name, -86.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292



Canva

#2. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,044

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,134 (#26 most common name, -72.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360



Canva

#1. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Oregon

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,608

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,429 (#18 most common name, -69.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377

