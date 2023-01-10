Skip to Content
Oregon - Stacker
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Oregon


Canva

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

Canva

#50. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 978
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,608 (#9 most common name, +64.4% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #59
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,541


FamVeld // Shutterstock

#49. Tanner

Tanner is a name of English origin meaning “leather maker”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 981
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 342 (#146 (tie) most common name, -65.1% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #101
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 37,346


Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock

#48. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 989
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 412 (#122 most common name, -58.3% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,706


rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#47. Caleb

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,006
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 912 (#35 (tie) most common name, -9.3% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #56
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,262


Canva

#46. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,013
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 215 (#220 most common name, -78.8% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 119,275

2p2play // Shutterstock

#45. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,031
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 428 (#114 (tie) most common name, -58.5% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890


Canva

#44. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,080
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 211 (#224 most common name, -80.5% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095


Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#43. Sean

Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,087
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 185 (#246 (tie) most common name, -83.0% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,993


Canva

#42. Trevor

Trevor is a name of Irish origin meaning “ambitious”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,091
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 169 (#267 most common name, -84.5% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #61
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,933


Canva

#41. Travis

Travis is a name of French origin meaning “to cross”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,108
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 146 (#300 (tie) most common name, -86.8% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #53
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 68,194

Canva

#40. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,197
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 539 (#89 most common name, -55.0% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036


Canva

#39. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,212
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 244 (#192 most common name, -79.9% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220


Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#38. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,217
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 101 (#388 most common name, -91.7% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #65
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,382


Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#37. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,238
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 594 (#80 (tie) most common name, -52.0% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128


Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#36. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,238
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 550 (#87 most common name, -55.6% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 118,861

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#35. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,248
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 333 (#151 (tie) most common name, -73.3% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748


Canva

#34. Jesse

Jesse is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord exists”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,289
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#141 (tie) most common name, -72.9% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #50
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 73,790


Canva

#33. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,353
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 696 (#61 most common name, -48.6% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603


yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#32. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,467
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 428 (#114 (tie) most common name, -70.8% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195


Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#31. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,468
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 605 (#78 most common name, -58.8% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355

Canva

#30. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,671
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 775 (#51 most common name, -53.6% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309


Canva

#29. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,714
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 783 (#49 most common name, -54.3% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062


Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#28. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,748
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 552 (#86 most common name, -68.4% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430


Canva

#27. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,750
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 829 (#46 most common name, -52.6% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464


MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#26. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,778
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 803 (#48 most common name, -54.8% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101

DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#25. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,823
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,525 (#12 most common name, -16.3% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562


Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#24. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,928
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,803 (#4 most common name, -6.5% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912


Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#23. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,937
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 963 (#30 most common name, -50.3% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192


Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#22. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,938
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,783 (#5 most common name, -8.0% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802


Mallmo // Shutterstock

#21. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,190
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,499 (#13 most common name, -31.6% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#20. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,363
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 329 (#153 most common name, -86.1% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108


marina shin // Shutterstock

#19. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,378
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 637 (#70 most common name, -73.2% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733


Irisska // Shutterstock

#18. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,485
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 912 (#35 (tie) most common name, -63.3% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696


Canva

#17. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,491
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,598 (#10 most common name, -35.8% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922


Canva

#16. Cody

Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,564
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 241 (#196 most common name, -90.6% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#15. Kyle

Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,671
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 221 (#212 (tie) most common name, -91.7% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198


Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#14. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,707
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 499 (#96 most common name, -81.6% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268


Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#13. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,710
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,275 (#21 most common name, -53.0% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651


Canva

#12. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,796
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 772 (#52 most common name, -72.4% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206


Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#11. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,888
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,445 (#16 most common name, -50.0% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291

Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#10. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,898
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 444 (#110 most common name, -84.7% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398


Shutterstock

#9. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,899
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 467 (#103 (tie) most common name, -83.9% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308


Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#8. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,162
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 955 (#32 most common name, -69.8% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639


noBorders – Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#7. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,176
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 721 (#59 most common name, -77.3% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231


yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#6. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,296
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 621 (#75 most common name, -81.2% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#5. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,335
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 988 (#28 most common name, -70.4% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884


Lopolo // Shutterstock

#4. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,550
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 847 (#42 most common name, -76.1% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139


Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#3. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 3,790
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 513 (#94 most common name, -86.5% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292


Canva

#2. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,044
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,134 (#26 most common name, -72.0% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360


Canva

#1. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Oregon
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 4,608
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,429 (#18 most common name, -69.0% compared to the 90s)

National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377

