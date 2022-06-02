

CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival—here’s how it was developed

A person performing CPR on a man having a heart attack



Before the 19th century: Varying methods from flagellation to bellows precede modern CPR

A carving of Isis standing behind Osiris at Abydos Temple



1868: First accounts of sternal compression recorded

Royal Free Hospital in 2020



1933: William Kouwenhoven ‘accidentally’ develops modern CPR technique while researching external defibrillation

A doctor holding a defibrillator



1938: Vladimir Negovsky establishes first resuscitation laboratory in Moscow

Russian scientist at the Laboratory of Experimental Physiology and Organism Reviving under the leadership of pathophysiologist Vladimir Negovsky



1949: Red Cross invites CPR pioneers to evaluate techniques

An American Red Cross Disaster Services vehicle and logo



1956: Mouth-to-mouth resuscitation deemed an effective method for life-saving techniques

A woman performing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on an unconscious man



1960: First CPR training mannequin is created

Linda Dominguez, manager of the St John Ambulance First Aid Services, holding a ‘Resusci Annie’ mannequin



1974: Standards for CPR adopted by various medical organizations

Dr. William Kouwenhoven bending over man on table while demonstrating techniques of CPR



2010s: Hands-only CPR gains popularity for bystander use

A woman demonstrating CPR on mannequin during a first aid class



2021: Five states pass laws requiring 911 dispatchers be trained in instructing CPR over the phone

A police dispatcher working at console