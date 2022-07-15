Skip to Content
History of famous firsts in space


Unknown // Wikimedia Commons

Star-Film

1902: First space movie


NASA // Flickr

1947: First insects in space


NASA/Marshall Space Flight Center // Wikimedia Commons

1948: First monkey sent to space


NASA

1958: First American man-in-space program


NASA

1959: America’s first astronauts


Arto Jousi // Wikimedia Commons

1961: First person in space


NASA // Flickr

1961: First American in space


Keystone/Hulton Archive // Getty Images

1961: First lengthy space flight


NASA // Getty Images

1962: First American orbits the Earth


Central Press // Getty Images

1963: First woman in space


AFP // Getty Images

1963: First cat in space


Andrew Gray // Wikimedia Commons

1964: First flight without space suits


Central Press // Getty Images

1965: First spacewalk


NASA // Wikimedia Commons

1965: First American space walk


NASA // Flickr

1966: First manned docking in space


NASA // Wikimedia Commons

1966: First full-Earth photo from the moon’s orbit


NASA // Wikimedia Commons

1968: First view of the far side of the moon


Central Press/Hulton Archive // Getty Images

1969: First multi-craft, multi-manned week


NASA/AFP // Getty Images

1969: First man on the moon


Neil Armstrong/NASA // Getty Images

1969: First man pees on the moon


Keystone/Hulton Archive // Getty Images

1971: First deaths in space


STF/AFP // Getty Images

1971: First moon golf


Keystone/Hulton Archive // Getty Images

1971: First spacecraft links to space station


NASA // Flickr

1973: First skylab


AFP // Getty Images

1975: First international manned spaceflight


Lucasfilm

1977: First ‘Star Wars’ film


Michalis Famelis // Flickr

1980: First Black astronaut in space


NASA // Flickr

1981: First space shuttle reaches orbit


Unknown // Wikimedia Commons

1983: First American woman in space


NASA // Flickr

1983: First African American in space


AFP // Getty Images

1984: First Soviet woman walks in space


NASA // Wikimedia Commons

1984: First untethered spacewalk


Subhav Sharma // Wikimedia Commons

1984: First Indian in space


Spocksmind // Wikimedia Commons

1985: First royal in space


NASA

1985: First Atlantis shuttle flight


NASA // Flickr

1988: First space shuttle flight since Challenger disaster


NASA // Wikimedia Commons

1989: First probe launched from a shuttle


Jack Taylor // Getty Images

1991: First British astronaut visits space


NASA // Wikimedia Commons

1992: First satellite captured with bare hands


NASA // Getty Images

1995: First woman commands space shuttle mission


NASA // Flickr

1995: First American aboard Soviet spaceship


NASA // Flickr

1995: First meetup between Atlantis and Mir


NASA // Flickr

1996: First American woman serves on Mir


NASA // Flickr

2000: First International Space Station crew


NASA // Wikimedia Commons

2001: World’s first space tourist


NASA

2002: First space railway


NASA // Flickr

2003: First man marries in space


NASA // Flickr

2007: First space marathon


NASA // Flickr

2012: First commercial space mission


NASA // Flickr

2015: First successful Pluto mission


NASA

2021: First helicopter on Mars


PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

2021: A billionaire space race blasts off

