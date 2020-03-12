Bend man arrested on sex abuse charges

Top Stories

Police say he had several other victims, ask public for information

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A month-long investigation of a 39-year-old Bend man in an alleged sexual abuse case led to his arrest Wednesday, according to police who also said they have identified several other alleged victims in Deschutes and Harney counties over the past 20 years.

Bend police detectives contacted James Garrett Appling near his residence around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday and later interviewed him at police headquarters, Lt. Adam Juhnke said.

Appling was taken into custody and booked into the Deschutes County Jail, where he was released Thursday afternoon after his initial court appearance on 10 percent of his $250,000 bail. His next court date is set for March 26.

An initial charging document filed Thursday against James Garrett Appling charges him with three counts of first-degree sex abuse between 2010 and this year involving one alleged victim, a 13-year-old girl and former county resident.

Through the investigation, Juhnke said, police detectives and officers and Oregon State Police identified several other victims, all now adults, who Appling had contact with or access to in Deschutes County since about 2012 and Harney County over the past 20 years.

Bend police would like anyone with information regarding contact with Appling to contact Detective James Michaud at 541-728-8114 or Detective Jared Wiebold at 541-280-5085.