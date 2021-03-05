Jay Mathisen chosen as new Jefferson County schools superintendent

Top Stories

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A familiar face in Central Oregon education will be returning to the High Desert this summer to lead the Jefferson County School District 509-J as its new superintendent.

The school district announced in a Facebook post Friday that the school board has chosen Dr. Jay Mathisen as its new superintendent, starting July 1, after contract negotiations are wrapped up.

Mathisen, currently director of educational leadership at George Fox University in Newberg, will succeed current Superintendent Ken Parshall, who announced last fall his plans to retire this summer.

Mathisen previously served as the deputy superintendent and assistant superintendent of Bend-La Pine Schools. He also served earlier as the principal of La Pine High School and assistant principal at La Pine Middle School.

Mathisen began his career as a high school and middle school teacher and coach in the McKenzie School District.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Western Baptist College, his master’s degree from Western Oregon College and his doctorate at George Fox University.