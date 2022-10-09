Above-average temperatures all week

Happy Sunday evening!

It was another warm and sunny day on the High Desert as we head into another warm week. Winds are coming out of the north in a nice and easy flow. Sunday mainly had sunny skies, with few clouds over the region.

Temperatures are expected to be above average every day this week. The average high this time of year is 68 degrees, and our lowest forecast daytime high will be 73 degrees. Temperatures will stay consistent for the majority of the week, only dipping on Tuesday. A few clouds will come and go throughout the week, but we can expect mostly sunny skies for the region.

