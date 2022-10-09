Skip to Content
video - DO NOT USE
By
Published 6:42 PM

Above-average temperatures all week

Happy Sunday evening!

It was another warm and sunny day on the High Desert as we head into another warm week. Winds are coming out of the north in a nice and easy flow. Sunday mainly had sunny skies, with few clouds over the region.

Temperatures are expected to be above average every day this week. The average high this time of year is 68 degrees, and our lowest forecast daytime high will be 73 degrees. Temperatures will stay consistent for the majority of the week, only dipping on Tuesday. A few clouds will come and go throughout the week, but we can expect mostly sunny skies for the region.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: video - DO NOT USE
Author Profile Photo

Carly Keenan

Carly Keenan is a multimedia journalist and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Carly here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content