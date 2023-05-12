El Paso leaders provide update on migrant crisis

Update: Mayor Leeser says the city has opened its first shelter. 150 migrants are being sheltered there.

Only families are staying at that city shelter. Mayor Leeser says single males and single females are staying in hotels.

Mayor Leeser says the transition from Title 42 to Title 8 was smooth because the city had a lot of time to prepare.

City shelters are set up to take off the pressure from CBP, according to Mayor Leeser.

The city will continue to help migrants travel to their final destination.

The city says it is actively working with border officials to prevent street releases.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is updating the public about the expiration of Title 42. The pandemic-era health order expired Thursday night.

Mayor Oscar Leeser and the Office of Emergency Management will give the update at 11 a.m. Friday.