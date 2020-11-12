City of Bend road crews prepare for winter weather
The city of Bend's Transportation and Mobility Department says it's prepared for this weekend's winter storm. Plows, sanders, and magnesium chloride tanks are ready for deployment as necessary.
Comments
5 Comments
good, we might get like .25 inches of snow in town this weekend
The snow was stolen from us, its all in pennsylvania because they hate freedom
I know they can’t get every area, and there is only so much that can be done, but the last couple years the city has done a real crap job in quite a few areas… Last year I called in a couple different areas in town that were terrible, but they never did anything with them until after there was a crash…
There is no shortage of cinders in C.O, so put down enough cinders to actually do something,
spray mag chloride when it is appropriate, and please stop plowing the snow down so far.
It doesn’t help, it actually makes it worse because it turns into nothing but a sheet of ice.
As someone who used to drive a low car with good snow tires, i never had trouble sliding out around here but i would get high centered a lot- we should plow as much as we can, somewhere down there is asphalt!
The city putting out this press release every year is the surest indicator our roads will be impassable for the next fortnight or so, the plows are usually all in the shop because it never snows in november 🙄🙄🙄🙄