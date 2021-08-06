Cuomo staffer files criminal complaint against governor with Albany sheriff’s office

CNN - US Politics



By Lauren del Valle and Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

A criminal complaint against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been filed with the Albany Sheriff’s Office by a staffer who is among the 11 whose sexual harassment allegations against the embattled Democrat were detailed in the state attorney general’s report released earlier this week.

The complaint was confirmed to CNN by an attorney representing the anonymous accuser and a second source with direct knowledge. Albany County Undersheriff William Rice confirmed to CNN that a criminal complaint was filed by an unnamed accuser Thursday, but he did not go into details about the complaint.

The woman, identified only as “Executive Assistant 1,” was among the 11 women who accused Cuomo of sexually harassing them in a report released Tuesday by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office.

“Executive Assistant 1” told investigators that Cuomo grabbed her buttocks during hugs and a photo, according to the report. In testimony, Cuomo has denied inappropriately touching the woman.

The state attorney general’s report also detailed an allegation, previously reported by the Albany Times Union, of an incident at the governor’s mansion in which Cuomo allegedly reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast.

Asked to respond to the complaint, Rich Azzopardi, a senior adviser to Cuomo, would only say, “As we said previously, we proactively made a referral nearly four months ago in accordance with state policies.” It was unclear to what entity the referral was made.

CNN has reached out to the Albany County District Attorney David Soares’ office for more information.

CNN reported earlier this week that Soares’ office requested investigative materials from James’ office regarding the report on Cuomo.

Soares also said that his office is conducting an ongoing criminal investigation on the matter and that they will refrain from further public comment at this time.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this headline and story misstated the employment status of the accuser. She is currently employed in the governor’s office.

CNN's Mark Morales and Sonia Moghe contributed to this report.