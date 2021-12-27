Freezing temperatures and chances for snow continue

Happy Monday Central Oregon!

Our region is clear of any warnings and watches, but the National Weather Service is issuing a Special Weather Statement for some parts of the state including Central Oregon. The statement warns of freezing conditions for the rest of the week which means frost bite and hypothermia could be more common.

Temperatures in Redmond are nearly 10 degrees below average and will continue to get lower.

What about those chances for snow? Tomorrow, chances are the highest for La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver at about 45 percent. Thursday, will be our next best chance for snow when see see chances from 60 percent in Bend to 80 percent in Redmond.

