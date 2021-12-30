Chances for more snow tomorrow

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

We had a little bit of sunshine in the Bend area today, but that didn't stop snow from falling in town, with light flakes falling most of the day. Sisters and La Pine saw some heavier snowfall throughout the day.

There's a decent chance we could get even some more snow throughout the region tomorrow before 10 a.m. La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver has the best chance to see some snow, at about 50 percent, while the rest of have a slight chance to see some showers in the morning.

And for New Year's Day. we are expecting to see some sunshine and clearer skies.

