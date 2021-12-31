Some sun for New Years Day

Happy New Year Central Oregon!

We'll have a short break from the cloudy skies and snowfall on New Years day as temperatures stay right around freezing.

But, a winter storm watch is in effect starting Sunday afternoon and lasting 24 hours where we could see 20 inches of snow along the cascades and around an inch on snow for most of us in town. La Pine could get at least four inches of snow.

We do see our temperatures start to warm up next week too as we get above average on Tuesday. Those strong chances for snow on Monday and Tuesday change to rain for the rest of the week.

