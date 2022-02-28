Bend’s Webfoot Painting looks to donate $25k in services to a nurse or CNA

Webfoot Painting Company is looking for a local Nurse or Certiﬁed Nursing Assistant with a painting, carpentry, and/or deck need to tackle for its 14th Annual giveaway, Project Serious: Residential Edition. This year, they’re going Seriously Big and awarding $25,000 of in-kind services.

Giving back has been a core tenant of their business dating back to 2003. Webfoot loves the Central Oregon community and feels incredibly honored to be able to make this donation to one lucky winner each year.

With such an incredible gift to give, Webfoot would like to ask for your help in selecting a local Nurse or CNA to be the recipient of their 14th Annual Project Serious Giveaway.

Nurses and CNA’s in Bend, Redmond, Sunriver, and Sisters are eligible to apply. This year’s application process includes both a brief online entry form and a 60 second amateur video—the more creative and engaging, the better—that Webfoot will post to their website and social media accounts for voting.

Applicants can submit their nominations online (www.projectserious.com) between February 25th and March 21st! Voting on the ﬁnalists will open on March 25th and close on April 6th at 11:59p. The winning nomination will be announced by Webfoot on April 11th.

WEBFOOT PAINTING CO. has provided seriously great painting, carpentry, drywall, deck restoration services, and now concrete coatings throughout Central Oregon since 2003. To learn more about Webfoot Painting Co. and Project Serious, please visit www.webfootpainting.com.