The South could get walloped with severe weather and tornadoes today after the same storm destroyed homes in Texas

By Kelly McCleary and Holly Yan, CNN

Millions of people across the South on Tuesday could face damaging winds, flooding or the possibility of tornadoes into the night, when they can be particularly deadly, forecasters say.

The same storm spawned widespread destruction a day earlier in Texas, where more than a dozen tornadoes were reported and dozens of homes demolished, local officials said.

A new tornado watch was issued Tuesday for more than 1.5 million people in parts of southeastern Texas and western to northeast Louisiana, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center said.

Wind gusts of 75 mph, large hail and “a few tornadoes with a couple intense tornadoes (are) possible,” the prediction center said. The tornado watch is in effect until 2 p.m. (3 p.m. ET) Tuesday.

“A regional severe weather outbreak appears likely across the Lower Mississippi Valley and central Gulf Coast States today into tonight,” the Storm Prediction Center tweeted Tuesday. “Tornadoes, some of which should be strong, and potentially widespread damaging winds will be the most impactful hazards.”

Nighttime tornadoes are more than twice as likely to be deadly as daytime ones, the prediction center said.

They “are particularly dangerous not only because people sleeping can get caught off guard but because an oncoming tornado can be shrouded in darkness, making it impossible for someone who is awake to actually see it,” CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said.

Major cities in the storm’s path include Baton Rouge and New Orleans in Louisiana; Jackson and Gulfport in Mississippi; Birmingham, Alabama; and Memphis.

Aside from the tornado watch, about 18 million people from Texas to Alabama up to Arkansas and Tennessee are under a flood watch Tuesday, CNN meteorologist Rob Shackelford said.

The system will weaken as it continues moving east Wednesday, bringing a slight risk of severe weather to areas including Atlanta and Charlotte, Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina.

20 tornado reports made in Texas and Oklahoma

Dozens of families lost their homes after the same storm on Monday pummeled swaths of Texas. At least 20 tornadoes were reported across Texas and Oklahoma, the National Weather Service said.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 60,000 customers had no power in Texas — mainly in the Houston area, according to PowerOutage.us.

In Jack County — northwest of the Fort Worth area — 60 to 80 homes were destroyed, local officials said.

“Many of our homes have been totally demolished and families have been removed from their places of residence,” Jack County Judge Keith Umphress told reporters.

A shelter has been set up for those who lost their homes, officials said.

It was a miracle more people weren’t injured — especially at Jacksboro Elementary School, which was sheltering a large number of students as a storm badly damaged the gymnasium, Jacksboro Fire Chief Jeremy Jennings said.

The children were about to be released for the day when officials decided to have everyone go back inside, Jacksboro Police Chief Scott Haynes said.

The gym at Jacksboro High School was also badly damaged and the facilities will be unusable “for some time,” Jennings said.

“We’re just very blessed to have facilities that were designed to sustain a storm, the storm damage that we received,” Jacksboro Independent School District Superintendent Brad Burnett told CNN affiliate WFAA.

Elementary school students got “pretty emotional” when they left the school and saw the damage caused by the storm, Burnett said.

Nine people in Jack County were hospitalized with minor injuries, the county’s Rural Fire Chief Jason Jennings said Tuesday.

“When you can walk away and say that, so far, we’ve seen no major injuries and no deaths, with the devastation of what we’re seeing in our community and around our county — God’s hand was at work at keeping protection,” Jack County Office of Emergency Management Manager Frank Hefner said.

Jacksboro’s fire chief has never encountered such destruction in his community, he said.

“I’ve been a part of emergency services for 24 years here, I’ve never seen anything nowhere near this magnitude here,” Jeremy Jennings said. “Nothing like this, not even anywhere else in this county.”

Further south in the Austin area, state agencies such as the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of Public Safety were responding to storm damage in Williamson and Bastrop counties, Gov. Gregg Abbott said.

A reported tornado moved through Round Rock in Williamson County around 6 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

An emergency declaration was already in effect in Williamson County due to the recent fires and will apply to storm damage as well, Abbott said.

“As we speak right now, I want everybody across the state that’s going through this to know, the state of Texas is going to be with you every step of the way,” the governor said.

While many homes, businesses and city-owned buildings suffered significant damage in the Round Rock area, only minor injuries were reported, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said.

Emergency responders were still evaluating the damage in the city about 15 miles north of Austin.

A deluge of much-needed rain

The storm has also dumped widespread rainfall of 1 to 2 inches, with some areas getting as much as 6 inches, Shackelford said.

The severe weather struck as Texas was grappling with more than 170 wildfires over the past week — which had charred more than 108,000 acres, fire officials said.

The new rainfall should help with drought conditions in the region, Shackelford said, with another 1 to 4 inches of rainfall expected.

CNN’s Claudia Dominguez, Rebekah Reiss, Monica Garrett, Dave Hennen, Taylor Romine, Joe Sutton and Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.