Piano Showcase offers music lovers tips to fine-tune their skills
The fourth annual Piano Showcase took place on Friday and Saturday at the Tower Theatre in Bend, an event organized and put on by the Sunriver Music Festival. It was for people who love listening to music, teaching music, or wanting to learn more about it. The event hosted four noted musicians presented pro tips on how to practice, polish and perform at a professional level. The event featured a variety of genres, from Bach to jazz.
