Sisters benefit concert held for two high school musicians accepted into European tour

At the Sisters Community Church, a Community Benefit Concert was held on Saturday for Norma Quero and Justin Bowe, chosen to be a part of the Musical Ambassadors International and Oregon Ambassadors of Music Western European Tour. They were both nominated by their high school band director. OAM is an honor choir and honor band with Oregon's finest high school students. The European tour is set for two weeks and starts July 2022. They will travel through Austria, Switzerland, Germany and France.