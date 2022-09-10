Skip to Content
‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ in Bend brings support, awareness, reminders that you are not alone

September is National Suicide Awareness Month, and the Out of the Darkness Walk took place in Bend on Saturday to support those efforts. It's a way to walk side-by-side with family or friends, to remind everyone that you are not alone. 

About 50 people showed up to Alpenglow Park in Bend to remember and support loved ones. It was hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and supported by the Central Oregon Suicide Prevention Alliance.

Kelsey McGee

