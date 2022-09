It was the "Discover Nature Festival" at the new Alpenglow Park in southeast Bend on Saturday. It was the first year back for the event after COVID, and people were excited to take part in the festivities. Hundreds of families came out to connect with nature. Children built hummingbird feeders, rock climbed, practiced their archery and fly casting skills and made some art projects.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.