Bend native attends Rose Parade to celebrate life of her daughter, whose organs saved three lives

 The colorful and musical Rose Parade rolled down the streets of Pasadena on Monday, the theme: an 'Expression of Hope and Resilience.'

A Bend native's daughter was also honored. Autumn Toelle-Jackson celebrated her daughter, Rylee Marie Jackson, who at just 3 1/2 months old lost her battle with infant botulism, a rare illness that can happen when a baby takes in toxins from a type of bacteria.

As we reported recently, Rylee's parents decided to donate her organs, and that helped to save the lives of not one, but three people. On Tuesday, their daughter's image was featured on a Donate Life Rose Parade float -- which won the parade's Sweepstakes Award.

