Sen. Ron Wyden held a town hall meeting Friday in Madras and has another Saturday at 11 a.m. at Wille Hall on Bend's COCC campus. Friday evening, he was our in-studio guest on NewsChannel 21 at Five, answering questions from Lee Anderson and touching on topics from affordable housing and wildfires to abortion and making Daylight Saving Time permanent

