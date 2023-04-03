Free Cone Day is the annual fundraiser presented by Ben & Jerry's across the globe. Monday's Bend event helped the Boys and Girls Club of Bend https://bgcbend.org/ .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.