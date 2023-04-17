Gather nuts, and go nuts
Beer soaked cashews are the latest nuts from Bend's Gather Nuts to receive national acclaim. They're soaked in Worthy Brewery's beer.
Beer soaked cashews are the latest nuts from Bend's Gather Nuts to receive national acclaim. They're soaked in Worthy Brewery's beer.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.