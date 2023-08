General Duffy's Waterhole in Redmond hosted a fundraiser on Sunday to benefit Maui fire victims. Madras Marine sponsored the Maui Boat Show benefit, to help raise funds and essentials for first responders and the community through the KĀKOʻO Fund and the Hawaiian Council. In their parking lot, there were massive boats that were to be loaded with requested items and donations.

