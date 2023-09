People came early to stand in line Saturday for the second and final day of the 18th annual Little Woody Festival at the Deschutes Historical Museum. There was plenty of beer, whiskey, cider and wine to taste, with more than 20 breweries on hand. And what better way to celebrate the festival than to dress up as a gnome? If you dressed up, you got a free drink token.

