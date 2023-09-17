C.O. nonprofits hold ‘Community Conversation’ at Bethlehem Inn to discuss services, volunteer opportunities

Dozens of people showed up on Sunday at the Bethlehem Inn for a Community Conversation. This event, held on the last day of the city of Bend's Welcoming Week , was the first of its kind, and provided an opportunity for the community to come together and talk to representatives from several local nonprofits. The organizations included Bethlehem Inn , Saving Grace , KIDS Center , CASA and The Shepherd's House . Conversations centered around learning more about their missions, the communities they serve and volunteer opportunities.

