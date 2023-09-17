Skip to Content
C.O. nonprofits hold ‘Community Conversation’ at Bethlehem Inn to discuss services, volunteer opportunities

Dozens of people showed up on Sunday at the Bethlehem Inn for a Community Conversation. This event, held on the last day of the city of Bend's Welcoming Week, was the first of its kind, and provided an opportunity for the community to come together and talk to representatives from several local nonprofits. The organizations included Bethlehem Inn, Saving Grace, KIDS Center, CASA and The Shepherd's House. Conversations centered around learning more about their missions, the communities they serve and volunteer opportunities. 

Kelsey McGee

