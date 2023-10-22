Skip to Content
Art lovers view, buy art pieces at the High Desert Museum’s Twenty-Dollar Art Show

Published 6:25 PM

Sunday was the last day for art lovers to head down to Bend's High Desert Museum for this year's Twenty-Dollar Art Show. This was the third year Bright Place Gallery has put on displays at the museum. But the Twenty-Dollar Art Show has been going on for 10 years. If you took a piece of art off the wall, you're committed to purchasing it. All the pieces were $20 and the individual artists received 100% of their sales proceeds. 

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

