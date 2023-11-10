Weekly Park Pick: A gem of Bend’s NW neighborhoods: Harvest Park
This week, Eric Oren visits Harvest Park in northwest Bend! This 3 acre park packs quite a punch in to a small area and is definitely worth a visit to Boyd Acres!
