The 26th annual Deschutes River Cleanup, put on by the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council and several partners, is set for Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. at Farewell Bend Park, as volunteers go to various sites and pull weeds, pick up trash and even pull garbage out of the river. Learn more, and sign up here: https://www.upperdeschuteswatershedcouncil.org/events/deschutes-river-cleanup/

