Central Oregon Equine Rescue is providing some major veterinary care for four ponies from the Willamette Valley that used to lead a pampered life, until their owners got seriously ill in recent years. You can learn more on their Facebook page , including how to help them with the costs of what they'll need.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.