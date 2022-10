NewsChannel 21 Meteorologist Katie Zuniga traveled to Portland recently for the American Meteorological Society's Winter Weather Forecast Conference, got some expert predictions and did her own forecasting to see what winter may have in store for Central Oregon.

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.