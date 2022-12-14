It’s a ‘wrap’ for this year’s ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’
A big gift-wrapping party took place Tuesday night at 10 Barrel Eastside for this year's 'Be a Santa to a Senior' program by Home Instead Senior Care.
A big gift-wrapping party took place Tuesday night at 10 Barrel Eastside for this year's 'Be a Santa to a Senior' program by Home Instead Senior Care.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.