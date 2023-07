La Pine Frontier Days is back this year for its four-day celebration over the fourth of July weekend. Families came early Saturday to take in all the fun. The theme this year is "Keeping Our Frontier Heritage Alive." There were plenty of activities, as well as vendors to purchase clothing and jewelry.

